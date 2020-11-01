WandaVision Absent From Disney+'s November Teaser

✖

Though some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have still been holding out hope WandaVision could make a late-November arrival on Disney+, it doesn't appear that will be the case. In the platform's monthly "Next On" teaser, the upcoming Marvel Studios series is entirely absent, suggesting it will debut in December and carry fans through the winter. What the promotional clip does show, however, is a tease of upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian, the streamer's Black Beauty remake, and a brief look at Marvel's 616 docuseries.

"Yes to November!" the platform's official social media profiles posted. "#ItsALLonDisneyPLus continues this month with new episodes of #TheMandalorian, and #TheRightStuffSeries—plus premieres of Originals like #BlackBeautyMovie, #Marvel616, and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse."

Rumors of a potential November premiere came from a code-scraping report. Last month, people scraping the code of the platform's website realized Disney+ has a placeholder listing November 27th as the premiere date for WandaVision. That date has since been removed.

When Disney and Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer to the property earlier this year, the studio confirmed the series would receive a late December release. "Marvel Studios’ captivating new series WandaVision, which premieres in late 2020 on Disney+, just unveiled its first trailer on ABC’s broadcast of the 72nd Primetime Emmy® Awards," the company said in a September press release. "Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+."

As with anything else from the House of Ideas, plot details are being kept under lock and key. One of the biggest teases we've gotten of the series yet — outside the trailer, of course — is when series lead Paul Bettany said the show would be "f-cking bonkers."

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," Bettany said in an interview earlier this year. "It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

