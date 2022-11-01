WandaVision and The Marvels Writer Reportedly Joins Agatha: Coven of Chaos Spinoff

The band is getting back together. A new listing on the Writers Guild of America site says Marvel writer Megan McDonnell has joined the writing staff of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. With WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer at the helm of the spin-off, McDonnell is the fourth writer from WandaVision to join the staff of Agatha. McDonnell joins Peter Cameron, Laura Donney, and Cameron Squires as scribes who've made the jump from WandaVision to Coven of Chaos. McDonnell also handled scripting duties on Nia DaCosta's upcoming The Marvels.

As it stands now, the series is set to begin filming in December ahead of its 2024 release. A cast or premise has yet to be unveiled for the series other than the fact it'll featuring Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness in the lead role.

Will the Scarlet Witch be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

Elizabeth Olsen has said there are no immediate plans for her Wanda Maximoff to appear in Coven of Chaos given the character's demise at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen said told Entertainment Tonight last month. The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

In a separate interview with Variety, Olsen added that she hopes Maximoff will get her redemption at some point in the future of the MCU.

"Wanda is heading, hopefully, towards some sort of redemption. I don't think any of these characters are ever really gone. Especially you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies and other universes. Something that playing Wanda has taught me over how many years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character. Kind of breaks a feeling of limitations to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story. That kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling in challenging ways, hopefully."

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to set a release date.

(H/T The Direct)