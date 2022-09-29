Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Elizabeth Olsen Says There Are No Plans For Her To Appear, But She "Would Love To Pop Up"

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) has been thriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four. After starring in WandaVision, she went on to be the main antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of the movie, Wanda saw the error of her ways and chose to destroy the Darkhold, and she ended up going down with the collapsing Wundagore Mountain. Currently, Wanda's fate is unknown, but everyone expects Olsen to return to the role eventually. Many fans suspect Olsen could be appearing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the previously announced Disney+ show that will star WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn. Last night, Hahn and Olsen reunited at Variety's Power of Women event. Olsen spoke to Entertainment Tonight and was asked if she'll be appearing in Coven of Chaos.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen said. The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

"There is no plan and I'm serious. I'm not a good liar. I wish I had a plan, and I'm not sure," Olsen said during an appearance on Good Morning America back in May. "I'm really excited for fans to see this film because it is something very different from what they've seen and I'm really curious to hear what they want after because I think it is a very surprising film."

During a recent chat with Variety, Kevin Feige and Olsen addressed the possibility of Wanda's return.

"I don't know that we saw her under rubble?" Feige teased. "I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don't know what that means." He added, "I'd work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything's possible in the multiverse! We'll have to see."

Olsen added, "Wanda is heading, hopefully, towards some sort of redemption. I don't think any of these characters are ever really gone. Especially you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies and other universes. Something that playing Wanda has taught me over how many years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character. Kind of breaks a feeling of limitations to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story. That kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling in challenging ways, hopefully."

