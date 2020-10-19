Channing Dungey Named Chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group

✖

After leaving her position at Netflix, Channing Dungey is set to become the new chairman of Warner Bros. Television in early 2021. WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group chair Ann Sarnoff made the announcement today. Dungey is taking over for Peter Roth, who recently announced he'd be stepping down from the position in early 2021. Dungey is a veteran television who helped broker deals for Netflix with Regina King, Mara Brock Akil, Bill Prady, Michael Green, and Gina Rodriguez. Prior to joining Netflix in 2018, Dungey had been with ABC since 2004, ending her time with the company as president of ABC Entertainment. The press release from WarnerMedia follows:

“This is a homecoming of sorts for Channing, who was a production executive at Warner Bros. early in her career, and we’re excited to have her rejoin the Studio,” said Sarnoff. “Channing is one of the most talented, visionary, creative and respected executives working in television today. She has impeccable taste, a breadth of experience covering all platforms and genres, incredible relationships across the creative community and a keen sense of what’s next and how best to get it to audiences. She’s a great choice to lead the Television Group as it continues to grow its production operations for HBO Max, while also maintaining its standing as the industry’s leading independent supplier of programming to all outlets.”

“The Warner Bros. Television Group is the recognized industry leader in content creation and a true destination for talent based on its ability to produce across all genres and for all outlets,” said Dungey. “I’m thrilled to be joining the company at such a pivotal time in its history and look forward to working with my new colleagues at Warner Bros. and across the Studios and Networks Group to build on the incredible work of my predecessor, Peter Roth. This is such an electric time in our industry, and we have so much opportunity available to us between Warner Bros.’ core businesses and HBO Max, I cannot wait to dive in."

Warner Bros. Television Group is part of WarnerMedia’s new Studios and Networks Group which aligns the Company’s content-focused teams, bringing together the WB Pictures Group, HBO and HBO Max, WBTV, DC, kids/young adults/classics (Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, TCM, Cartoon Network Studios, WB Animation), TBS, TNT, TruTV, Wizarding World, consumer products, experiences, and gaming, in an attempt to foster coordination across titles, brands, and franchises.