Peter Roth Stepping Down As Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman

(Photo: Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television)

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth will be stepping down from his studio responsibilities in early 2021. The announcement of the change for the legend comes from Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. Roth has been responsible for signing a number of landmark exclusive overall deals with key producers such as Chuck Lorre, Greg Berlanti, J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot Productions, Ava DuVernay, John Wells, Damon Lindelof, Mindy Kaling, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Elizabeth Banks, Bruno Heller, Michael Patrick King, Steve Molaro, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Bill Lawrence, Bryan Cranston, David Nutter, Rob Thomas, Matt Miller, and Robert Zemeckis, among others.

“Peter and I have been meeting for some time about this, and while there’s never a great moment to say goodbye, he felt that this was the right time to transition in a new leader for the group,” Sarnoff said. with the best people and to make the best television series. In addition to being well respected by his colleagues and competitors, actors, writers, directors and producers, he is the force behind iconic, pop-culture-defining television shows we all know and love, including The West Wing, The Big Bang Theory, Gilmore Girls, Two And A Half Men, Gossip Girl, Supernatural, The Flash and countless others. We’re thankful for his contributions to our company and wish him the very best.”

Roth also revealed his thoughts on the decision. “Working at Warner Bros. has been the greatest, most meaningful, most rewarding experience of my career,” he said. “For the past 22 years, I have had the privilege to be associated with some of the most inspiring creative talent, the most impactful television series and the most dedicated and passionate people I have ever known. It has long been my dream to be able to say farewell at the right time in the right way and for the right reason. I’m grateful to Ann Sarnoff for giving me that opportunity and to my Warner Bros. colleagues, past and present, for giving me what has been the gift of a lifetime. I look forward to the next chapter of my career and remaining connected to those people who have meant so much to me.”

Roth's tenure with Warner Brothers Television which began in March of 1999 has resulted in 32 scripted series reaching a 100-episode count, including: The Big Bang Theory (279 episodes, the longest-running multicamera comedy in the history of television), Two and a Half Men, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, Smallville, Gossip Girl, Shameless, Nip/Tuck, The Mentalist, Pretty Little Liars, Arrow, Mom, The Closer, Fringe, The Middle, George Lopez, The Flash, Mike & Molly, Person of Interest, Supernatural, Third Watch, and The Vampire Diariesand One Tree Hill.

Roth came to Warner Bros. Television after having served as President, Fox Entertainment. While there, he was responsible for the development and programming of the Emmy® Award–winning Ally McBeal, That ’70s Show and Family Guy. Prior to working at the network, he served as President of Production, Twentieth Network Television (currently 20th Century Fox Television Productions), where he oversaw the development and sales of The X Files, Picket Fences, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Practice and King of the Hill.