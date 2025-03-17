Where to Watch Looney Tunes and Scooby-Doo Content Removed From Max (For Free)

If Looney Tunes is the ever-revolving sign switching between Bugs Bunny’s “duck season” and Daffy Duck’s “rabbit season,” Warner Bros. Discovery is the befuddled hunter pulling the trigger on those wascally old shorts. After dropping an Acme anvil on the hybrid live-action/animated movie Coyote vs. Acme and then selling off the first-ever fully-animated feature length theatrical Looney Tunes movie The Day the Earth Blew Up (now in theaters), Warner Bros. Discovery did something as preposterous as it is depth-thicable by removing all of the classic Looney Tunes cartoons from the streaming service Max.

Dozens of Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies shorts were removed on March 13, and another batch was pulled on March 15. 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy left the service March 1.

“Some movies and shows are available for a limited time only,” a Max spokesperson told ComicBook. “We aim to provide the most robust offerings and will continue to bring high-quality programs to our streaming platform.” The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer has been purging some of its kids and animated content since 2023 as part of a strategy shift toward more adult and family programming.

Looney Tunes spinoffs that remain available to stream on Max include two seasons of Baby Looney Tunes (2002), all five seasons of The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries* (1995), two seasons of New Looney Tunes (2015), six seasons of Looney Tunes Cartoons (2020), and two seasons of Tiny Toons Looniversity (2023). *Sylvester & Tweety will be removed on March 31.

Besides Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies, Max removed multiple Tom & Jerry and Scooby-Doo animated movies and series, including the direct-to-video Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998) and Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012). (See the full list below.) The last day to watch Scooby-Doo series The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries (1984) and The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo (1985) is March 31.

In 2023, Max listed Looney Tunes as one of the titles set to leave the platform on Jan. 1, 2024, but a spokesperson later told ComicBook at the time that classic Looney Tunes was “included in error as a title leaving the platform,” adding: “This is not the case and the show will continue streaming on Max.” However, those shorts have now been removed, joining the more than 250 Looney Tunes episodes that were previously pulled from the platform at the end of 2022.

We learned at the time that Warner Bros. chose not to renew the Looney Tunes licensing agreements with Max (then HBO Max), letting the license lapse rather than renewing the deal keeping the Tunes on the platform.

Where to watch Looney Tunes for free (and Scooby-Doo, too)

This time, Warners is licensing some Scooby-Doo and Looney Tunes content to Fox-owned FAST (free ad-supported television) streamer Tubi. Here are the titles that will be streaming for free on Tubi starting April 1:

The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries (1995)

The Looney Tunes Show (2011)

Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace (2013)

Scooby-Doo! And The Spooky Scarecrow (2013)

Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals! (2014)

Th-th-th-that’s not all, folks. The official Warner Bros. Classics channel has made hours of classic Looney Tunes shorts available to stream for free on YouTube.



Warner Classics has uploaded a series of compilations featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird and Sylvester, Wile E. Coyote, the Road Runner, Foghorn Leghorn, Daffy and Porky, and more, plus classic cartoon clips featuring Droopy, Wally Gator, The Jetsons, and The Flintstones.

What’s Leaving Max in March 2025: Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo and Tom & Jerry