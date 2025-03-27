Space Jam: Looney Tunes Movie Leaves Netflix Soon

Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now — because time is running out to stream Space Jam on Netflix. The hybrid live-action/animated movie, starring NBA superstar Michael Jordan and Looney Tunes all-stars like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, was a slam-dunk for Warner Bros. when it hit theaters in 1996: Space Jam scored $250 million at the global box office and another $1 billion in retail sales. (It’s still the highest-grossing basketball movie of all time.)

With March Madness underway and the Looney Tunes back in theaters in new movie The Day the Earth Blew Up, fans may want to revisit the nostalgic favorite before it’s bounced off Netflix. The Tune Squad will be leaving the service on March 31, which is also the last day for family favorites like How to Train Your Dragon and Happy Feet, and blockbusters Godzilla vs. Kong and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Starting April 1, you can watch Space Jam on Paramount+. The service will add dozens of movies next month, including Nickelodeon’s Harriet the Spy (starring late actress Michelle Trachtenberg), The Spiderwick Chronicles, the Jim Carrey-led Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and the Jack Black comedy Nacho Libre.



Over on Max, March 31 is also the last call for Sylvester & Tweety. All five seasons of the 1995 animated series are leaving the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service, which recently removed the entire classic Looney Tunes cartoon library. Two seasons of Baby Looney Tunes (2002) and New Looney Tunes (2015), six seasons of Looney Tunes Cartoons (2020), and two seasons of Tiny Toons Looniversity (2023) remain available to watch on Max. (2021’s Space Jam sequel A New Legacy left Max on March 1.)



Here are all the TV shows and movies coming to Paramount+ in April 2025, including Space Jam:



April 1

Along Came a Spider

April Fool’s Day

Arrival

Before Dawn

Braveheart

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Clear and Present Danger

Clerks

Cop Land

Deep Impact

Dope

Empire Records

Escape from Alcatraz

Faster

Flags of Our Fathers

Four Brothers

Fresh (1994)

Gangs of New York

Girl, Interrupted

Hard Eight

Hardball

Harriet the Spy

Head of State

Her

Hot Rod

I See You

Kaboom

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Malcolm X

Marvelous and the Black Hole

Moneyball

Nacho Libre

Noah

Paranormal Activity

Patriot Games

Point Break (1991)

Regarding Henry

Rings (2017)

Rounders

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Sabrina (1954)

Scary Movie

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Sherlock Gnomes

Sidewalks of New York

Smoke Signals

Soapdish

Space Jam (1996)

Sucker Punch

Sunset Boulevard

Team America: World Police

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Terminator Genisys

The Bye Bye Man

The Caddy (1953)

The Collector

The Core

The Courier*

The Gambler

The Gift

The Girl on the Train

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Guilt Trip

The Last Stop in Yuma County

The Lookout

The Ring

The Ring Two

The Running Man

The Saint

The Score

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Truman Show

The Tuxedo

The Uninvited (2009)

Three Days of the Condor

Twisted

Uncommon Valor

Underclassman

Undisputed

Unforgiven

Up in Smoke

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 6

An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile

April 7

London Town

April 9

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Season 21)

April 14

Boogie Woogie

Certain Women

April 15

The Carters: Hurts to Love You

April 16

Inside the Factory (Season 8)

April 21

The Return

April 23

The Challenge (Season 40)

April 30

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels special

How Did They Build That? (Seasons 2 and 3)