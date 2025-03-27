Space Jam: Looney Tunes Movie Leaves Netflix Soon

Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now — because time is running out to stream Space Jam on Netflix. The hybrid live-action/animated movie, starring NBA superstar Michael Jordan and Looney Tunes all-stars like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, was a slam-dunk for Warner Bros. when it hit theaters in 1996: Space Jam scored $250 million at the global box office and another $1 billion in retail sales. (It’s still the highest-grossing basketball movie of all time.)
With March Madness underway and the Looney Tunes back in theaters in new movie The Day the Earth Blew Up, fans may want to revisit the nostalgic favorite before it’s bounced off Netflix. The Tune Squad will be leaving the service on March 31, which is also the last day for family favorites like How to Train Your Dragon and Happy Feet, and blockbusters Godzilla vs. Kong and Mad Max: Fury Road.
Starting April 1, you can watch Space Jam on Paramount+. The service will add dozens of movies next month, including Nickelodeon’s Harriet the Spy (starring late actress Michelle Trachtenberg), The Spiderwick Chronicles, the Jim Carrey-led Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and the Jack Black comedy Nacho Libre.
Over on Max, March 31 is also the last call for Sylvester & Tweety. All five seasons of the 1995 animated series are leaving the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service, which recently removed the entire classic Looney Tunes cartoon library. Two seasons of Baby Looney Tunes (2002) and New Looney Tunes (2015), six seasons of Looney Tunes Cartoons (2020), and two seasons of Tiny Toons Looniversity (2023) remain available to watch on Max. (2021’s Space Jam sequel A New Legacy left Max on March 1.)
Here are all the TV shows and movies coming to Paramount+ in April 2025, including Space Jam:
April 1
Along Came a Spider
April Fool’s Day
Arrival
Before Dawn
Braveheart
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Clear and Present Danger
Clerks
Cop Land
Deep Impact
Dope
Empire Records
Escape from Alcatraz
Faster
Flags of Our Fathers
Four Brothers
Fresh (1994)
Gangs of New York
Girl, Interrupted
Hard Eight
Hardball
Harriet the Spy
Head of State
Her
Hot Rod
I See You
Kaboom
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Malcolm X
Marvelous and the Black Hole
Moneyball
Nacho Libre
Noah
Paranormal Activity
Patriot Games
Point Break (1991)
Regarding Henry
Rings (2017)
Rounders
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Sabrina (1954)
Scary Movie
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Sidewalks of New York
Smoke Signals
Soapdish
Space Jam (1996)
Sucker Punch
Sunset Boulevard
Team America: World Police
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Terminator Genisys
The Bye Bye Man
The Caddy (1953)
The Collector
The Core
The Courier*
The Gambler
The Gift
The Girl on the Train
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Guilt Trip
The Last Stop in Yuma County
The Lookout
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Running Man
The Saint
The Score
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Truman Show
The Tuxedo
The Uninvited (2009)
Three Days of the Condor
Twisted
Uncommon Valor
Underclassman
Undisputed
Unforgiven
Up in Smoke
Young Sherlock Holmes
April 6
An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile
April 7
London Town
April 9
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (Season 21)
April 14
Boogie Woogie
Certain Women
April 15
The Carters: Hurts to Love You
April 16
Inside the Factory (Season 8)
April 21
The Return
April 23
The Challenge (Season 40)
April 30
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels special
How Did They Build That? (Seasons 2 and 3)