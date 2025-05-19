Watch: Stormtroopers Bring Chaos to Star Wars Themed LEGO Masters Season 5 Premiere (Exclusive)

Play video

LEGO Masters is back for an all-new season of creativity, hijinks, and LEGO Bricks, and it all gets underway with tonight’s season 5 premiere. If you are going to kick off a new season, you can’t go wrong with Star Wars, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the Star Wars-themed premiere. Those who have followed the show know that host Will Arnett loves to throw in a few obstacles during competition, and as you can see in the video, this time he gets some help from a few ever-eliable Stormtroopers to throw a wrench into the contestant’s goal to finish on time. You can check out the clip in the video above, and you can catch the full episode when it airs Monday at 8 PM EST on FOX or the next day on Hulu.

The episode is fittingly titled Rebuild the Galaxy, and once again brings in teams of LEGO enthusiasts to compete for a big cash prize, a trophy, and the elusive title of LEGO Masters. For this particular challenge, the teams have to transform the remnants of a destroyed planet into a new creation, and they only have so much time to make that happen.

As the contestants are attempting to create something unique from the rubble, they are interrupted by Stormtroopers, who come running in as alarms go off. They start talking about having a key to the override, and then one of them bashes their rifle into the time clock above the stage.

That completely disrupts it, and no one can see the time any longer, and Arnett reveals that yes, this was indeed the only clock they have. That means with two hours to go, no one has a way to keep track of time, and they will just have to guess their best as to when the time is up and when they have to be done. These builds are already incredibly tense as it is, especially with how everything can change with an unfortunate move or break, and now they have to rush even more because they aren’t sure when exactly the time ends.

To say that’s stressful is an understatement, but at least as of the 2-hour mark, many of the teams were already well on their way to finishing with some impressive builds, which you can get a look at in the gallery above. You can also find the official description for the season 5 premiere below.

“501 Rebuild the Galaxy – LEGO Masters is back for an exciting fifth season, showcasing a fresh group of LEGO enthusiasts vying for a $100,000 cash prize, the coveted LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters. The season opens with a thrilling Star Wars-themed episode, where teams are challenged to rebuild the galaxy one brick at a time by transforming the remnants of a destroyed planet into a new creation. Beloved Star Wars characters, including Stormtroopers and Darth Vader, make a surprise appearance.”

By the way, if you are looking to compete on the show and display your LEGO skills, now is your chance, as LEGO Masters is casting for future seasons with a LIVE open call at LEGOLAND California. For more details and to RSVP, just visit legomasterstv.com.