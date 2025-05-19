This Lilo & Stitch LEGO Set Is Cheaper Than Ever Ahead Of The Live-Action Movie

Behold this 730-piece Lilo & Stitch LEGO set (43249) that features a smiling Stitch decked out in a Hawaiian shirt, which is accented by a flower and an ice-cream cone. It’s adorable. What’s more, the head and ears can be posed and the cone and flower can be easily removed to customize your display.

With the release date of the live-action remake coming up fast on May 23rd, you might want to keep the fun rolling with this build when you leave the theater. Now would certainly be a good time to pick it up because it’s down to an all-time low price of $51.99 (20% off) here on Amazon and here at Walmart. However, this isn’t the only Lilo & Stitch LEGO set that you should have on your radar right now. LEGO launched a new set for Lilo & Stitch fans back in March that fans will enjoy, and we know that from experience. Details about how to get one can be found below.

Lilo & Stitch LEGO set (43249)

#43268 Lilo and Stitch Beach House / $89.99 / 834 pieces / Re-imagine life with Lilo & Stitch with this new set! Includes 2 surfboards, Lilo’s doll Scrump, a record player, pickle jar, a brick-built spaceship, plus 5 LEGO ǀ Disney character minifigures – David, Lilo, Mr. Bubbles, Nani and Stitch. Measures approximately 7 inches tall, 13 inches wide and 5.5 inches deep / See at the LEGO Store / See on Amazon /

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be released exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025. It will see franchise co-creator Chris Sanders return as the voice of Stitch, with new cast members including Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, Sydney Agudong as Nani Pelekai, Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba, and Billy Magnussen as Agent Pleakley. Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee, who voiced Nani and David in the original film, will also be returning in new roles.

Lilo & Stitch follows the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bonded over a shared sense of family and win the day. The project will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.