LEGO Masters Shakes Up Next Challenge in Flip My Brick Clip (Exclusive)

It's time for a new episode of LEGO Masters, and after a series of challenges that have included creating puppets, sea creatures, and builds hanging off of one brick, the show is not resting on its laurels for its next challenge, and we've got your exclusive first look at what's is in store. The new episode is titled Flip My Block, and as you can see in the clip above, Will Arnett is embracing his inner home designer and having the contestants take a picturesque city block and turn it into their own "motion-filled extreme dream destinations". The builds we get a glimpse of look incredible, and there is a lot of sleeve ripping as well, and you can check out all the mayhem in the video above.

Since the builds need to include motion, prepare for some very inspired uses during this week's episode. In fact, we get a look at several slick-looking motion elements, including one that almost looks like it's flying. Another one shows a moving snake on the side of a house, while another build features a moving feature on the roof, though the team seems to be having some issues keeping that particular piece together.

There is also a Golden Brick in play, and Arnett decides to shake everything up with a curveball in the form of a tractor with mystery boxes, so we'll just have to wait and see what they hold.

You can check out the full clip in the video above, and you can find the official description for LEGO Masters below.

"Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Throughout the competition, host Will Arnett and expert judges encourage the amateur builders, introduce incredible challenges and put the creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Master."

LEGO Masters' Flip My Block episode airs tonight at 8 PM EST on FOX.

What do you think of the newest challenge? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things LEGO Masters with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!