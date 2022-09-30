Watch: The Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Exits Series

After hosting The Comedy Central series for seven years, Trevor Noah will be exiting The Daily Show. Decider first reported that Noah will be leaving the show, and the news was confirmed by the man himself ahead of the new episode tonight. Taking over the job from Jon Stewart and premiering his first episode as host on September 28, 2015, exactly seven years and one day from today. Noah was able to become a leading voice in comedy after assuming the role, hosting the Grammy awards two times along with the White House Correspondents Dinner.

"It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," Noah said in his announcement on the series. "And I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through, Trump presidency, the pandemic, the journey, more pandemic. And I realized that after the seven years, my time is up, but in the most beautiful way. I've loved hosting this show, it's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joy. I love trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together, but after seven years I feel like it's time."

He added, "I want to say thank you to you...because man, I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie in the chocolate factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thign I know I was handed the keys. I couldn't have done it with out you, and I wouldn't have wanted to without you."

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

"We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we're working together on next steps," Paramount said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we're excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of 'The Daily Show' as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them."

The comedian confirmed that for the time being he will continue to host the show with an official ending date for his tenure not yet set. "We'll figure out the timing and the whens," he told the audience. "We'll still be here for the time being, but all I can say is thank you very much. "

Noah's work on The Daily Show began in the midst of tumultuous times, starting with the campaign trail for the 2016 presidential election and continuing well into the COVID-19 pandemic. The Daily Show under his tenure would also see notable guests appear on the series including Stacey Abrams, Bill Gates, Michelle Obama, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Anthony Fauci, and Governor Gavin Newsom (in addition to celebrities like Halle Berry, John Legend, Bad Bunny, and Will Smith). His work on The Daily Show wasn't limited just to that series however as he would co-create and shepherd a new series, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, giving one of his correspondents their own series as well.