HBO's Watchmen Wins Emmy Award For Outstanding Limited Series

The 72nd annual Emmy Awards took place Sunday evening and while this year's awards ceremony looked a little different this year as a virtual event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was still a big night for television, including Watchmen. The HBO series won big, bringing home the award for Outstanding Limited Series, beating out significant competition from Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, FX's Mrs. America, Netflix's Unbelievable and Netflix's Unorthodox.

Watchmen went into the Emmys this year with a total of 26 nominations, the most of any other program being honored. The series won four awards earlier this week during the Creative Arts Emmys, bringing home awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-FI Costumes, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie, and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score), given to composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

In addition to Outstanding Limited Series, Watchmen was up for a number of other awards tonight as well including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (Jeremy Irons), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (with three actors nominated including Jovan Adepo, Louis Gossett Jr., and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Jean Smart), and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Regina King). The series is also up for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special where it has three episodes nominated including Nicole Kassell, It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice; Steph Green, Little Fear of Lightning; and Stephen Williams, This Extraordinary Being.

Watchmen began its award victory lap earlier this week, taking home four awards from the 36th Annual Television Critics Association Awards including the auspicious Program of the Year award. The series was already given the Program of the Year award for 2019 by Screen Actors Guild Awards and was also nominated at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards and Producer's Guild Awards and won at the Writer's Guild Awards and Director's Guild Awards.

Watchmen is available on HBO streaming platforms.