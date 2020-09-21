Emmys 2020: Watchmen Wins for Outstanding Writing

✖

As you might expect, HBO's Watchmen performed exceptionally well at the 72nd Emmy Awards, winning in three categories throughout the night. Leading the way was Regina King, winning for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Next up was Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as he won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of Dr. Manhattan. Completing the hattrick was none other than Watchmen showrunner himself, Damon Lindelof.

Lindelof and Cord Jefferson came away with the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special for their efforts on "This Extraordinary Being." The series as a whole also won Outstanding Limited Series. In total, the series was nominated a whopping 26 times.

Coincidentally enough, Lindelof has confirmed time and time again the first season of the HBO hit was his last as he told the story he's wanted to tell, Emmy win or not.

"No. I'm not sick of being asked the question. It's immensely flattering to be in a position where people want more," Lindelof told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I've been on the other side of that coin where it's like, 'You went on for way too long.' It's almost impossible to get the porridge just right. But I think to your point is just sort of unless you've got the right idea, unless you're compelled to do it, unless you're compelled to say something new, I don't think that you should do it just because you did it once successfully."

He added, "I do take what Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons said to heart, which is they designed the original Watchmen to be those 12 issues. They didn't really want to do any more. I think that Zack [Snyder] did a really good job of adapting those 12 issues into the movie. Then we did our nine episodes. It took 30 years to kind of justify a continuation of Watchmen. Hopefully, it won't take 30 more. I really do think that there should be more Watchmen and soon. I just don't think that I should be the one doing it unless I'm like, 'I know exactly how to do so.'”

