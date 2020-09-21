Watchmen's Regina King Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

✖

The 2020 Emmy Awards took place in a unique, virtual event hosted by Jimmy Kimmel broadcasting live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday night. While things were certainly different for the ceremony the show went on with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizing some of the best in television from the past year -- including Regina King. The actress took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Angela Abar/Sister Night in HBO's Watchmen.

One of Watchmen's impressive 26 total Emmy nominations, King had some strong competition in the category. Also nominated was Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Sira Haas for Unorthodox, Octavia Spencer for Self Made, and Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere. King's win this year marks her fourth Emmy win having previously won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for her role in American Crime in both 2015 and 2016 as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie for Seven Seconds in 2018.

Watchmen was also up for numerous other awards specific to Sunday's ceremony, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Jeremy Irons (Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Cal Bar/Jon Osterman/Doctor Manhattan), Jovan Adepo (Will Reeves/Hooded Justice), and Louis Gossett Jr. (Will Reeves/Hooded Justice), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Jean Smart (Laurie Blake).

During the previously-awarded Creative Arts Emmys, Watchmen brought home several awards as well: Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-FI Costumes, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie, and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score), given to composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Tonight's Emmy win also isn't the first award King has won for her Watchmen role. She previously won the Critic's Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for the role as well.

Were you glad King won the Emmy tonight or were you surprised?