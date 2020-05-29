Watchmen Showrunner Damon Lindelof Wants Someone Else to Make Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖

Watchmen returned last year in the form of an HBO limited series and starred Regina King in a story that took place 30 years after the events of the comic book. The series was a big hit and has since been nominated for several awards and even won multiple Critics Choice Awards, a WGA Award, and a DGA Award. The series was clearly loved, but showrunner Damon Lindelof has previously said a second season would be unlikely. ComicBook's JK Schmidt recently had the chance to talk to Lindelof in honor of Watchmen's upcoming Blu-ray release and asked if anything has changed regarding a second season or if any ideas have been bubbling. We worried the creator would be sick of the question, but that wasn't the case at all.

"No. I'm not sick of being asked the question. It's immensely flattering to be in a position where people want more," Lindelof explained. "I've been on the other side of that coin where it's like, 'You went on for way too long.' It's almost impossible to get the porridge just right. But I think to your point is just sort of unless you've got the right idea, unless you're compelled to do it, unless you're compelled to say something new, I don't think that you should do it just because you did it once successfully. I do take what Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons said to heart, which is they designed the original Watchmen to be those 12 issues. They didn't really want to do any more. I think that Zack [Snyder] did a really good job of adapting those 12 issues into the movie. Then we did our nine episodes. It took 30 years to kind of justify a continuation of Watchmen. Hopefully, it won't take 30 more. I really do think that there should be more Watchmen and soon. I just don't think that I should be the one doing it unless I'm like, 'I know exactly how to do so.'”

He added, "I would facilitate and embrace and do everything in my power to enable others to come forward and show their take on Watchmen. Look, you're a comic book website and publication. I'm a huge lover of comics. There's a great tradition in the field of comic books unlike no other where a new writer and artist basically take a run on an iconic character. Where would we be without Frank Miller's run on Daredevil or Ta-Nehisi Coates' run on Black Panther or Alan Moore's run on Swamp Thing? I hope there's more Watchmen. I don't think it should be me."

Would you like to see a second season of Watchmen? Tell us in the comments!

Watchmen will be available on Blu-ray starting June 2nd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.