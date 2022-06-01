Wednesday: Netflix Releases First Teaser For Tim Burton’s Addams Family Series

Ahead of Netflix’s Geeked Week next week, the streaming giant had released a first look at Wednesday, the Tim Burton-produced series set in the world of The Addams Family. Featuring Thing, the disembodied hand of the family, the ad seems like it’s going to be a pretty spooky take on the world, with Thing stitched together and the teaser referring to Wednesday herself in a pretty foreboding way.The serieswill follow the beloved Addams Family daughter as she heads off to school at the magical Nevermore Academy. It was previously confirmed that Yes Day’s Jenna Ortega would be playing the titular Wednesday, with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman set to appear as her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Joining Ortega at Nevermore Academy — and the surrounding town of Jericho — are Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, Thora Birch, and Riki Lindhome.

When we spoke to Wednesday composer Danny Elfman last month, the musician applauded Jenna Ortega’s performance in the titular role, saying she’s the perfect actor to step into the role of Wednesday Addams.

“It’s really fun,” Elfman told us at the time. “I’m just trying to finish up the second episode out of four with Tim and the young actress who’s playing Wednesday Adams is really perfect, perfectly cast. She’s just Wednesday through and through and it’s a lot of fun.”

You can see the teaser below.

https://twitter.com/wednesdayaddams/status/1532043043750166528?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Netflix describes Wednesday as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That’s where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Other plot details or potential other Addams cameos outside of Morticia and Gomez have yet to be revealed, but the presence of Thing in the ad likely suggests we’re going to see more of the mythology than previously expected.