Wednesday Officially Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

After much debate, Netflix has officially announced that Wednesday is renewed for Season 2. The streamer made the announcement on social media with a video recapping some of the many events to take place during its freshman season. Wednesday is a spinoff of The Addams Family franchise and focuses on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. After getting in trouble at her public school for sticking up for her younger brother after he's bullied, Wednesday is sent to Nevermore Academy, the same school her parents met and fell in love. What transpires is a murder mystery that only Wednesday has the tools to solve.

"Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!" the tweet from the official Netflix Twitter account reads. There was speculation that the second season of Wednesday could move from Netflix to another streaming service like Prime Video due to the landmark deal between Amazon and MGM. However, those reports were shot down

Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/ekqlxP9ueW — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2023

Earlier this year Ortega talked about the challenges of playing the character and trying to find the right balance between making her compelling and playing her emotions close to the vest.

"We've never seen her as a teenage girl," Ortega told Entertainment Weekly. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it's like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

Ortega said "That's been really interesting to figure out in terms of, okay, well, she's got to be able to push the story forward in some way but how do we keep her true to her deadpan self? It's been a bit of a challenge and I'm curious to see how it plays. I've never had the opportunity to play an iconic character before. I know she's well-loved and well-respected and I just don't want to mess her up."