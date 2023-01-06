Wednesday Season 2 Gets Major Tease From Netflix

Wednesday was one of the absolute delights of the year, and though the main mystery was solved, other larger mysteries were teased in the final episode of the season. Fans have been hoping that the series would get a new season, and Netflix just revealed a new teaser that might be leading to just that. Netflix's latest post has a series of question marks and then plays the clip from the season finale, and many are taking that to mean an official season 2 announcement of some kind is on the way. You can find the post below.

Wednesday took Netflix by storm, amassing almost 6 billion views so far. Coupled with the positive reception from fans and to Jenna Ortega's fantastic performance as Wednesday, and a season 2 seemed like a slam dunk. Unfortunately, there hadn't been any word of more seasons, and Netflix has been known to cut beloved shows short if they aren't bringing in new subscribers. Thankfully it feels like we're getting more Wednesday Addams, and that's a wonderful thing.

Earlier this year Ortega talked about the challenges of playing the character and trying to find the right balance between making her compelling and playing her emotions close to the vest.

"We've never seen her as a teenage girl," Ortega told Entertainment Weekly. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard to not make it sound like every other teenage girl. So, it's like, how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

Ortega said "That's been really interesting to figure out in terms of, okay, well, she's got to be able to push the story forward in some way but how do we keep her true to her deadpan self? It's been a bit of a challenge and I'm curious to see how it plays. I've never had the opportunity to play an iconic character before. I know she's well-loved and well-respected and I just don't want to mess her up."

