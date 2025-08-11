Netflix Secretly Spoiled Wednesday Season 2’s Cliffhanger Mystery (If You Looked Close Enough)

Wednesday Season 2 opens up several new mysteries for Jenna Ortega’s character to solve, but Netflix may have already allowed viewers to crack one of the biggest. Returning after almost three years away, there are several immediate questions raised by the four new episodes released on August 6th, 2025. Some, like the identity of Wednesday’s stalker, are resolved within that first batch of episodes, but several others will have to wait for Season 2, Part 2 to drop on September 3rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even then, there was no doubt Wednesday herself would make a full recovery after being attacked by Tyler/the Hyde in the closing moments of Episode 4. Other mysteries for Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 include the connection between the zombie Slurp and Augustus Stonehearst, and just what Judi’s plan is now. One of the biggest is the question of an inmate at Willow Hill who was part of the LOIS (Long-term Outcast Integration Study) program, who is among those Wednesday saves – and may have a big link to another major character.

Who Is The Woman Wednesday Saves At The End?

The reveal of this mystery woman led to two dominant theories: it’s Tyler’s mother, Francoise Galpin, or Wednesday’s aunt, Ophelia Frump. They’re the two most notable women who’ve been mentioned enough times in the story that we should expect them both to appear in some capacity, and there’s logic to them being at Willow Hill. Francoise was a Hyde who was later institutionalized at Willow Hill, where she was said to have died. Ophelia, meanwhile, was also sent to the asylum after pushing her psychic powers too far, but is believed to have escaped.

Ophelia will probably turn up in Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, but the woman at the end being Tyler’s mom is the more likely outcome. After all, we know for certain that she was at Willow Hill at the end of her story, and with her husband, Donovan (the town of Jericho’s former Sheriff) investigating things before his death, it’d make sense for that connection to have been why. Also, her cell is marked with the warning “Extreme Caution,” suggesting it’s the most high security of them. That wouldn’t make a lot of sense for a psychic, but would for a Hyde.

The woman being Tyler’s mom also fits with what little we’ve seen of Francoise. Only a couple of images of her have been shown, but the hair and features roughly match with the woman in the LOIS cell, and less so with the appearance of Morticia and Wednesday Addams (and asking Wednesday if she’s an angel feels very unlike the Frump family based on what we’ve seen). This would also be a clever payoff for Tyler telling Marilyn Thornhill that she’s his master, not his mother. It’s a pointed delivery, and works better if it eventually leads to a reunion with his mom, and perhaps some control of his Hyde abilities, as a means of wrapping up his story.

Netflix Has Seemingly Confirmed The Woman Is Tyler’s Mom

The clues point towards the woman being Tyler’s mother, but the credits for Wednesday Season 2, Episode 4 make it even more likely. The character is played by Frances O’Connor, but she’s listed among the guest stars for the episode, rather than with a character name provided. However, letting the credits run reveals the voice dub casts for international versions of Netflix, and many of those list a character called “Francoise.”

No surname is provided, but it’d be pretty weird – even by Wednesday‘s standards – to have two characters named Francoise, which very strongly suggests the woman in the cell is indeed Tyler’s mom. Of course, it’s possible that no one involved in the actual story of the show has even seen those credits or knows about them, so a mistake could’ve been made somewhere down the line, but the simplest explanation is often the right one: the woman is Francoise Galpin.

It Makes Sense The Woman Isn’t Wednesday’s Aunt Ophelia

Image courtesy of Netflix

It not only makes sense for the story that this is Tyler’s mom, but it also makes sense if it’s not Ophelia. Uncle Fester shows zero recognition of the character and, while that doesn’t debunk the theory – she’s been missing for 20 years, so he would’ve only known her briefly and her appearance could’ve changed a lot given the experiments on her – it does just seem an unnecessary complication to the story.

It’s also much easier to introduce Ophelia by other means. 1991’s The Addams Family has a long-list sibling coming back with Fester’s story, and Wednesday could do its own riff on that, with Ophelia having been off far away from Jericho, Nevermore, and WIllow Hill. There are ways to work her into the story that feel natural, whereas if the show is going to introduce Tyler’s mother, this feels like the easiest way to do so, especially given Netflix didn’t really try to hide it.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 2, Part 2 will release on September 3rd.