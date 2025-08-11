7 Gothic Shows to Watch After Wednesday Season 2

Netflix’s Wednesday has returned for its highly anticipated second season, plunging viewers back into the grim and glorious world of Nevermore Academy. Following the massive success of its debut, the series finds Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) dealing with the unwelcome consequences of becoming the school’s savior, a status that clashes with her preferred state of morbid solitude. The first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2, which dropped on August 6, 2025, quickly established that her troubles are far from over. A new avian-themed killer is on the loose, her psychic abilities are beginning to fail her at critical moments, and the arrival of a new principal, played by Steve Buscemi, has altered the power dynamics within the school’s ancient halls. In addition, Season 2 of Wednesday builds directly on the finale of the first, with her mysterious stalker still looming as a significant threat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mid-season finale of Wednesday Season 2 left several characters in serious peril and multiple conspiracies unearthed, making the wait for the concluding four episodes on September 3, 2025, particularly agonizing for fans. The good news is that Netflix has already announced a renewal of Wednesday for a third season, promising that the mysteries of Nevermore and the Addams family lineage have only just begun to unfold. For viewers who have already torn through the first part of Season 2, or fans looking for a bulky watchlist to carry them through Season 3, there are plenty of other gothic tales to enjoy. Here’s our selection of series that capture a similar blend of supernatural mystery, dark humor, and atmospheric dread, providing the perfect distraction while awaiting Wednesday’s next move.

1) Penny Dreadful

Image courtesy of Showtime

Showtime’s Penny Dreadful drops viewers into a dark and atmospheric Victorian London where characters from classic literature coexist and collide. The story follows the enigmatic Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), a powerful medium who joins forces with American gunslinger Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett) and veteran explorer Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton) to battle hidden supernatural forces. Their journey brings them into contact with figures like Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway) and Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), making the most of every Victorian-era literary classic.

Penny Dreadful is a complex tapestry of psychological horror and tragic drama, grounding its fantastical elements in the very real traumas of its characters. Because of that, the series does not shy away from the grotesque or the operatic, building a world that feels both literary and visceral. It explores faith, science, and the darkness of the human soul with a seriousness that makes its monster-filled narrative compelling, making it a perfect Gothic series to follow Wednesday.

2) The Haunting of Hill House

Image courtesy of Netflix

Mike Flanagan’s 2018 Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House stands as a modern benchmark for televised horror. Loosely adapting Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel, the show follows the Crain family across two timelines. The story alternates between their childhood experiences living in the titular haunted mansion and their lives as adults who remain fractured by the events that drove them away. In addition, the house itself is a malevolent entity, feeding on the family’s grief and secrets across decades.

The horror in The Haunting of Hill House emerges from both the terrifying spirits hidden in the background of shots and the deep psychological wounds of the Crain siblings. As a result, the series functions as a profound meditation on trauma, addiction, and mental illness, using its ghosts as metaphors for the personal demons the characters cannot escape. The Haunting of Hill House is a family story that is as heartbreaking as it is genuinely frightening, and as one of the best horror TV shows ever, it deserves a spot in any genre fan’s watchlist.

3) A Series of Unfortunate Events

Image courtesy of Netflix

Based on the popular book series by Lemony Snicket, Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events tells the story of the three Baudelaire orphans, Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny (Presley Smith). Following the death of their parents in a mysterious fire, the exceptionally bright children are placed in the care of the villainous Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), a failed actor determined to steal their inheritance.

The series distinguishes itself with a unique visual style, macabre humor, and a narrator who consistently warns the audience to look away. Plus, like Wednesday, the show centers on resilient children who must use their wits to outsmart the often incompetent and treacherous adults in their lives. Finally, the overarching mystery of a secret organization and the fate of the Baudelaire parents provides a compelling narrative throughline that balances the story’s absurdism with genuine intrigue.

4) Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix anthology Cabinet of Curiosities is a collection of eight standalone horror stories, each curated and introduced by the acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro. Featuring the work of various filmmakers, the episodes span different horror subgenres, from gruesome creature features and cosmic horror to gothic romance and psychological thrillers. Each story is crafted with a focus on practical effects and a character-driven narrative, elements that will please Wednesday‘s fans.

Cabinet of Curiosities functions as a showcase for different horror sensibilities, bound together by del Toro’s love for intricate creature designs and stories that explore human frailty. While the episodes vary in tone and quality, the anthology delivers a diverse and often unsettling set of tales, many inspired by Gothic horror. Its commitment to sophisticated self-contained horror provides a different kind of viewing experience, focusing on short, sharp shocks rather than a season-long mystery. Even so, if Wednesday’s gateway horror has opened your appetite for new terrors, you’ll find plenty to like in Cabinet of Curiosities.

5) What We Do in the Shadows

Image courtesy of FX

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows adapts the 2014 film of the same name into a mockumentary series about four ancient vampires living on Staten Island. The roommates, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and the energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), are followed by a documentary crew as they navigate the mundanities of modern life, from city council meetings to Super Bowl parties.

The comedy of What We Do in the Shadows arises from the clash between the vampires’ gothic sensibilities and the trivialities of the 21st century. Plus, the show brilliantly satirizes vampire lore while developing a surprisingly strong found-family dynamic among its central characters. Finally, the series shares Wednesday‘s comedic sensibility that finds humor in the macabre, using a gothic backdrop to explore the absurdity of cohabitation and social awkwardness.

6) American Horror Story: Coven

Image courtesy of FX

The third season of the long-running anthology series American Horror Story is a strong entry point for fans of supernatural academies. Coven takes place in New Orleans and focuses on a school for young witches, where the descendants of those who survived the Salem trials learn to control their powers. The story follows new arrival Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga) as she joins the coven and becomes embroiled in a power struggle for the title of Supreme.

The season blends horror with camp, dark humor, and high fashion, creating a stylish and often brutal narrative. The plot involves rival covens, historical figures like the serial killer Delphine LaLaurie (Kathy Bates), and a constant battle for survival and supremacy. The academy setting, the focus on young women mastering unique abilities, and the internal power dynamics provide clear parallels to the world of Nevermore. Finally, the fact that most of the American Horror Story seasons work as standalone stories means you can watch Coven without worrying about catching up with the rest of the series.

7) Interview with the Vampire

Image courtesy of AMC

AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s seminal novel Interview with the Vampire has earned significant critical acclaim for its thoughtful reimagining of the source material. The series frames the story around journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) conducting a second interview with the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson). Louis recounts his life, death, and turbulent immortal existence with his maker, the flamboyant and cruel Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

This version of Interview with the Vampire is a lush, atmospheric, and deeply psychological exploration of memory, abuse, and love. It fully embraces the queer romance at the heart of Rice’s work and uses its period settings to explore themes of race, class, and power. For viewers drawn to complex character relationships and a gothic atmosphere, this series offers a sophisticated and emotionally resonant story.

What other gothic shows would you recommend to Wednesday fans? Share your picks in the comments!