Wednesday Season 2: Who Is the Stalker?

The first season of Wednesday concluded with an ominous cliffhanger that promised a darker future for its titular heroine. After surviving the schemes of a murderous Hyde (Hunter Doohan) and the resurrected pilgrim Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) was gifted a new smartphone by her friend and potential love interest, Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White). Before she could even begin to navigate the horrors of social media, the phone buzzed to life with messages from an unknown stalker, complete with photos of Wednesday herself.

The tease underlined a new threat emerging from the shadows, and Wednesday herself pondered if the stalker could be connected to the Hyde’s plot. This ending perfectly sets the stage for a second season filled with paranoia and peril, and Wednesday Season 2 wastes no time in unveiling the identity of this mysterious tormentor, revealing them to be someone no fan could have possibly expected. Warning: Spoilers below for Wednesday Season 2, Part 1

The new season kicks off with Wednesday’s reluctant return to Nevermore Academy, a place she now finds unpleasantly transformed by her own actions. After leading the students in the battle against Crackstone, she has inadvertently become a local hero and a school-wide celebrity. Where she once navigated the halls with a comfortable cloak of anonymity and fear, she is now hounded by fawning students desperate for an autograph or a selfie, the center of a cult of personality she finds utterly repulsive. This unwanted fame is amplified by the school’s new Principal, Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi), who sees Wednesday as a poster child for Outcast pride and is determined to make her an honor student, using her newfound status to bolster the school’s reputation.

While Wednesday desperately tries to retreat from the spotlight, a far more sinister form of attention finds her. She begins receiving a series of cryptic letters from her stalker, who wants to engage her in a series of dangerous games. The threats quickly escalate from words to deeds, as the stalker leaves dismembered body parts in Wednesday’s room, steals the manuscript for her novel, and ultimately kidnaps her roommate, Enid (Emma Myers). The kidnapping culminates in a deadly trap designed to test Wednesday’s intellect and resolve.

To make matters worse, all the evidence seems to connect the stalker to the recent murder of former sheriff Galvin (Jamie McShane), who was investigating a deep-seated conspiracy against Outcasts before he was viciously devoured by a murder of crows. However, after Wednesday successfully rescues Enid and finally unmasks her pursuer, she discovers the shocking truth. The stalker has no connection to Galvin’s murder at all. In fact, they are just another Nevermore student.

Who Is Wednesday’s Stalker, Agnes DeMille?

The identity of the stalker is revealed to be Agnes DeMille (Evie Templeton), one of the many Nevermore students who have become completely starstruck by Wednesday. She mimics her idol’s gothic fashion, sporting long braided pigtails and professing a deep fascination for all things macabre. However, her admiration runs far deeper and is far more twisted than anyone realizes. Agnes is desperate to prove herself worthy of Wednesday’s attention, and she believes the only way to earn the respect of someone so morbid is to outdo her in her own arena.

Knowing Wednesday’s love for the creepy, kooky, and altogether ooky, Agnes devises a series of life-threatening games to force Wednesday to play. She is aided in her campaign of terror by her Outcast ability to become invisible, a power that allows her to stalk her idol completely undetected.

Once Wednesday learns the truth, she reacts in a characteristically pragmatic and manipulative way. Instead of punishing Agnes, she recognizes the girl’s obsession as a tool she can exploit. Wednesday quickly recruits the dangerously devoted Agnes to help her investigate the murder of Galvin, making the best of the stalker’s invisibility to push her investigation forward. Throughout Season 2, Part 1, Agnes becomes Wednesday’s eager accomplice, carrying out tasks and gathering information in the desperate hope that her servitude will finally win her the admiration she craves.

Wednesday’s newfound reliance on Agnes creates immediate friction in her most important relationship, as Enid starts to feel left out. Enid is right, as Wednesday is actively pushing her loyal friend away after foreseeing Enid’s deadly fate in a psychic vision. Still, since Wednesday is hiding the truth from Enid, the colorful werewolf now sees Agnes as a potential replacement as Wednesday’s faithful friend.

While it remains to be seen what larger role the unstable Agnes will play in the second half of the season, her introduction resolves the stalker storyline from Season 1. In doing so, it provides Wednesday with a new piece to move on her ever-expanding chessboard, while she uncovers the mysteries surrounding Galvin’s death.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is now available on Netflix, with Part 2 slated to debut on September 3rd. Did you enjoy Wednesday Season 2, Part 1? Share your reactions in the comments!