Wednesday: Opening Sequence for Addams Family Spinoff Released

Legendary filmmaker Tim Burton is reuniting with longtime collaborator and award-winning composer Danny Elfman for a new series on Netflix, spinning off of the classic Addams Family story. The new series is called Wednesday, and it stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role, leaving the next and heading off to Nevermore Academy. While the series is still a couple of weeks away, Netflix has unveiled the opening credits sequence, complete with new music from Elfman.

Below, you can check out the opening credits of Wednesday, which sets a spooky tone for the series, reminiscent of the beloved Addams Family series and movies. Take a look!

Feast your eyes on Wednesday's killer opening credit sequence, which was creatively guided by Tim Burton and set to Danny Elfman's haunting score pic.twitter.com/VR3uunaXiM — Netflix (@netflix) November 8, 2022

Wednesday arrives on November 23rd, delivering its entire first season at the same time. Tim Burton directs the series and serves as executive producer alongside showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Ortega (Scream) stars as Wednesday Addams, and she's joined by an all-star cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman play Wednesday's parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams. Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen is set to play Uncle Fester.

Are you excited for the arrival of Wednesday later this month? Let us know in the comments!