Werewolf by Night Conversations Started Four Years Ago

The development process of films and television shows can take years, and Marvel's Werewolf by Night was no different. Despite the special being filmed, edited, and released within the span of one calendar year, the Halloween special was first discussed upwards of four years ago. In a new interview with Collider, Werewolf by Night helmer Michael Giacchino said the special came to mind during a chance meeting with Kevin Feige as the two bumped into each other while attending meetings on the Disney lot.

"There was the random conversation about four years ago, and then about three years ago when the pandemic started kicking in, we had, just before all of that happened, we had been ramping up to hire a writer for it," Giacchino said in his chat with the website. "It started becoming real at that point and then I got a call from Stephen Broussard, one of the producers, and he was like, "You know what? We're not allowed to hire anyone right now."

When did Werewolf by Night get the green light?

As with most productions in Hollywood, Disney temporarily shelved anything in development as it navigated the new world. Once things started to even out, however, Giacchino said he got a call from Broussard saying the project was back on.

"Disney just put anything that was yet not yet in development was being put on hold because everyone was being sent home. No one was going to be at Disney. It was like this whole world. We all remember it. No one knew what the hell was happening. And it just sort of went away for a little bit," the filmmaker continued. "About a year into the pandemic, a year and a half, Stephen called me and was like, 'Hey, you still want to do this because we can start up again,' I was like, 'Oh really? Yeah, I still want to do it. Yes, absolutely,' And then from then it was just like boom. And within a year or so, I was in Atlanta shooting. So it was kind of nuts."

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn't receive a theatrical release, the "Special Presentation," as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else.