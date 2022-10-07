Werewolf by Night Is Now One of the MCU's Most Popular Releases

Werewolf by Night is a hit with critics and fans alike. Initially launching on Rotten Tomatoes with a rare perfect 100-percent score, the Halloween special's Tomatometer now rests at a 91-percent Certified Fresh. Not only that but the review aggregator's Audience Score—a composite score from non-critic fans who've seen the project—is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's highest scores ever.

As of this writing, Werewolf by Night has a 93-percent Fresh Audience Score on the site, meaning 93-percent of the thousands of fans who've seen it and reviewed it on the site enjoyed it. That reaction from the fandom places it as the fourth-most popular project on the platform, tied with Disney+'s What If...?.

What is the most popular MCU movie or show?

Judging solely by the Audience Score available on Rotten Tomatoes, only three Marvel projects rank higher than Werewolf by Night. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings reign atop the list with a near-flawless 98-percent Fresh rating. Spider-Man: Far From Home has settled in at third place with a 95-percent Fresh rating.

Will there be a Werewolf by Night sequel?

So far, that's to be determined. Werewolf by Night producer Brian Gay told ComicBook.com earlier this month that Marvel Studios wanted to develop its own one-shot special, a self-contained story that didn't need to rely on any other part of the franchise to succeed.

"It's funny that sometimes things just come together. And it was just one of those. We'd always wondered: where could we introduce Werewolf by Night?" Gay tols us. "We love the character. What feels right? And of course, movie, TV show, series, different length of series, but Disney+ lets us be very flexible with what we do."

He added, "One of the things that had always come up is we love a good old network special, something like Charlie Brown's Christmas or Frosty the Snowman, things like that that were specials and they show once, or maybe they show every year. And we said, 'Well, could we do one of those?' And it turns out the answer was yes. And that's where Werewolf by Night came from."

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+. What other characters do you think should get a similar special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!