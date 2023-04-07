ComicBook Nation: NYCC 2022 Breakdown, Werewolf by Night Review & Super Mario Movie Trailer Reacts

KOFI AND MATT break down all of the big announcements and reveals from New York Comic Con 2022, and review Marvel's Werewolf by Night and the Hellraiser Remake. We also react to Nintendo's Mario Movie Trailer, and preview WWE's Extreme Rules even along with this week's comics! THE ONLY SHOW THAT DOES IT ALL FOR GEEK CULTURE!

Here's what ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw had to say in his official Werewolf By Night reaction:

WOW. #Marvel has something great on their hands with this "Special Presentation" Format. Like a good short story it plunges you into the world & situation, suggesting a much larger mythos & world (#MCU Horrorverse) without directly acknowledging it. Michael Giacchino is shockingly(?) as good at visual composition as he is at sonic composition – and kills both directing and scoring #WerewolfByNight The odes to both classic (campy) monster movies and the modern action-horror genres mix (mostly) perfectly in a Marvel settingThe main characters (Jack Russell, Elsa Bloodstone, Man-Thing) all quickly become breakout new additions to the #MCU. After #WerewolfByNight we NEED that #Blade movie, and an official path to Ghost Rider & the Midnight Suns!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

(Photo: Producer Pete)

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!