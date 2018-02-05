‘Westworld’ Viral Site Reveals 5 New Parks

Westworld isn’t the only park Delos Incorporated has to offer.

Following the trailer for Westworld‘s highly-anticipated second season, the series launched a new viral website, DelosDestinations.com. This site acts as the one-stop-shop for anyone looking to book travel to Westworld, or one of the other Delos parks.

The Season 1 finale of the series teased that other parks did indeed exist, and hinted that Samurai World was one of them. However, according to this new site, there are a few more than that.

When you click the “Experience” option on the Delos Destinations homepage, it takes you to another part of the site that features a sliding menu of different park options for you to choose from. The first of these is Westworld. You can click on the option and explore all kinds of things about that particular park, mainly because many of that park’s details have already been revealed.

Beyond Westworld however, things start to get interesting.

There are five more placeholders for parks on this part of the site. The first features a blurry picture of a sprawling Asian mountain, alluding to the introduction of Samurai World. The other four parks sadly don’t provide any such details. Each one just reads “Reservations Closed to the Public” and “Authorized Personnel Only.”

What could these other parks be? Well, in the original 1973 movie, Westworld was just one of three parks, along with Roman World and Medieval World. Those three, combined with Samurai World, account for four of the six Delos parks. The Westworld movie had a sequel that included Future World, so that could be a likely option.

At least one park is a complete unknown, which should make for even more mystery when Season 2 finally arrives.

The second season of Westworld is set to premiere on April 22 at 9pm ET on HBO.