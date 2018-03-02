‘Westworld’ Season 2 Photos Reveal the Massacre’s Aftermath

With a month to go until the new episodes of HBO‘s fan-favorite sci-fi/western mashup, fans are starting to learn more intriguing details about Westworld Season 2.

After yesterday’s reveal of many missing characters returning, EW has just unveiled a bunch of new photos. In true Westworld fashion, many of these photos only raise more questions than they answer.

We get new looks of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and the mysterious “drone host,” a tender moment between Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Teddy (James Marsden), and a rare shot of the leaders of the host rebellion together. But one of the strangest photos shows Delores dressed in modern clothes, as if she’s attending a ritzy party.

Two of the main characters in the series, Maeve and Delores, did not interact in the first season of the series, though they both ended up as integral figures in the host rebellion. The two are finally spotted together in one photograph, though it appears to be a promotional image. It remains to be seen if we’ll actually see the two on screen together in Westworld Season 2.

We also get a glimpse of Ashley Stubbs, the security officer played by Luke Hemsworth who got abducted by hosts after searching for the missing Elsie. In this shot, he stands next to a sand buggy — which looks similar to the vehicle he rides in the trailer alongside Bernard.

Speaking about Stubbs and Elsie, showrunner and executive producer Lisa Joy teased they have a rough road ahead of them.

“They’re finally getting to experience Westworld as guests and not in the managerial halls, but I’m not sure they’re enjoying their experience,” said Joy.

There’s also an appearance of Charlotte Hale, played by the breakout star of Thor: Ragnarok Tessa Thompson. She appears to be taking a stroll with Bernard, likely unaware of his host status but curious just the same. Charlotte survives the host massacre ignited by Robert Ford in the last season finale, though she’s in a position she’s not used to now.

“She is back and causes trouble,” Joy says. “She went from this controlled person playing this chess game with Ford. He takes out her king and queen in one fell swoop. Now she’s left at the mercy of the hosts like everyone else.”

Click through the rest of the photos to learn more details about Westworld. Season 2 premieres April 22nd on HBO.