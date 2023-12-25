What If...?: Marvel's 1602, Explained

This week's season' of What If...?, seen on Disney+ and releasing daily, features a trip to 1602. That specific date isn't as strange as you might think; Marvel has actually already released a number of stories set in the pre-colonial era, with alternative-universe versions of popular Marvel superheroes wearing pilgrim-era clothing rather than capes and tights. The original comics were released from November 2003 to June 2004, and was written by Neil Gaiman. Andy Kubert provided interior art, with cover art by Scott McKowen and colors by Richard Isanove.

The episode, titled "What If... the Avenger Assembled in 1602?", will air on Friday, December 29. There is no synopsis for the episode yet to give a strong sense for what might happen in the episode, although it seems likely it will not directly adapt the comics but instead use those variants to inform the story they're already telling in the second season of What If...?.

Here's Marvel's official description of the world: Hark, True Believers, and join us in discovering a New World. It is the year of our Lord 1602; in the Kingdom of England, under the reign of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth I, strange beings with incredible power have emerged. These creatures are "witchbreeds", to be feared and reviled by society. Awaken thine senses, and embrace the re-imagined history of Marvel's lionhearted heroes.

After the initial story from Gaiman and Kubert, Marvel returned to the world of 1602 with three sequels: 1602: New World, from Greg Pak and Greg Tocchini; and a pair of single-title crossovers, Marvel 1602: Fantastick Four (Peter David/Pascale Alix) and Spider-Man: 1602 (Jeff Parker/Ramon Rosanas).

According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

What If...? Season 2 debuted on Disney+ on December 22nd, with new episodes rolling out daily this week. What If...? Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.