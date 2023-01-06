ComicBook Nation: Will DC or Marvel Do Better in 2023 / Last of Us & M3GAN Review

Oh here we go again... the ComicBook Nation crew kicks off Season 5 by once again examining whether DC or Marvel will have the better franchise year in 2023. Plus, we review the new sci-fi-horror film M3GAN and HBO's The Last of Us; we react to the Evil Dead Rise trailer, talk Vince McMahon's shocking return to WWE – and break down the first comic books of the year!

In his review of M3GAN, ComicBook.com/Horror critic Patrick Cavanaugh said the following about M3GAN:

M3GAN remains an enigmatic experience, as it feels both like a killer doll movie and also a killer child movie, given the physical stature of the titular killer. Her physicality and body language are inherently creepy, so with this specific subgenre being relegated to the backburner or straight-to-streaming releases for years, it's at least refreshing to see something this weird for the horror realm earning a major release. January is often known to be a dumping ground for horror, with M3GAN absolutely bucking that trend and offering audiences something that is genuinely entertaining, even if its horrors and humor are sure to land with mixed reactions.

Be sure to check out ComicBook/Gaming for all the coverage and breakdowns of The Last of Us TV series – and subscribe to Brandon Davis's new Last of Pods podcast for breakdowns of the entire series!

