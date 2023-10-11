Wheel of Fortune: Vanna White Reveals Who She'd Want Her Replacement to Be

Vanna White isn't leaving Wheel of Fortune anytime soon but does know who she thinks would be a good choice to take over for her. Speaking with E! News, White revealed that she thinks that host Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie would be a great fit to take on the role. Maggie Sajak is currently Wheel of Fortune's social media correspondent.

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," White said. "She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure."

Sajak does have some experience turning letters on the beloved game show. She filled in for White while the latter was a contestant on an episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune earlier this year.

"She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good," White said. "I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer. I think she's good for our show."

Wheel of Fortune Has Extended White's Contract Through 2026

In September it was announced that Wheel of Fortune had extended White's contract for two years. The extension comes after longtime host Pat Sajak announced his retirement and bringing White back for multiple season allows for something of a bridge between the show in its current lineup and the new iteration when Ryan Seacrest takes over next year.

Ryan Seacrest Will Take Over for Sajak in the 2024-2025 Season

It was announced back in June that Seacrest will take over as Wheel of Fortune host when Sajak retires at the end of Season 41.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement posted to social media (you can see it below). "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Seacrest added in his statement that one of his first jobs was hosting a game show called Click, and that he can't wait to bring that hosting experience full circle on the biggest possible stage. He also suggested that there are no plans for White to step aside, saying that he "can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."