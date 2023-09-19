Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White Extends Contract Through 2026

Wheel of Fortune has extended Vanna White's contract with the popular game show for two years according to Variety. This season sees the departure of longtime host Pat Sajak as he announced his retirement recently. Bringing White back for multiple seasons allows the audience at home some comfort with the classic duo and a tie to the past when Ryan Seacrest takes over next year. Wheel of Fortune's new contract with the TV personality will take her through the 2025-26 season. Season 41 will be her last with Sajak as she reveals the letters on the board. This week saw the farewell batch of episodes get underway.

Starting in the 2024-25 season, Seacrest will assume his position of new host with White along to share some guidance. Sony Pictures Televsion and CBS Media Ventures are happy to have her back as they have avoided some of the awkwardness that plagued that Alex Trebek succession over at Jeopardy! Executive producer Mike Richards was tabbed as host until a string of misconduct allegations put all of that on hold. Both shows have been renewed by the network for multiple seasons as they form a key part of many viewers nightly routines.

Wheel of Fortune Signs Ryan Seacrest As Pat Sajak's Replacement

As indicated by the previous reporting, Seacrest will be the new man on the table when Sajak decides to say goodbye to the long-running game show. It's been a season of change on the evening staples as Jeopardy! had to navigate a high-profile host change after Alex Trebek's sad passing. Now, Ken Jennings stands at the lecture and Wheel has found its next host as well.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest told fans in his statement on social media. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

He continued, "Many people probably don't know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called 'Click' for Mera Griffin 25 years ago. So, this is truly a full circle moment for me and I'm grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

More Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! To Come

(Photo: Sony Pictures TV)

Sony Pictures and CBS Media Ventures have signed up for multiple seasons of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Along with those are Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for a Season 2 and a Season 4 respectively. Here's what they have to say.

"Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are the crown jewels of syndication, drawing larger audiences than almost every prime-time broadcast show," Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures wrote in a statement. "This new deal is a testament to the power of these shows and the power of broadcast television. Viewers and advertisers alike love these shows, and we are excited that this deal continues the legacy of these brands for years to come."

"We are thrilled to extend our long-running relationship with Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune," Debra O'Connell, president, Disney Networks would add. "These beloved shows are national treasures that we are proud to bring into the top local markets in the country along with ABC's award-winning, market-leading news and entertainment programming."

Are you excited to hear this news? Let us know in the comments down below!