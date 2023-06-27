Ryan Seacrest To Take Over Wheel of Fortune When Pat Sajak Retires

Following in the footsteps of The Price is Right and (hopefully) avoiding the controversy that plagued Jeopardy!, the producers of Wheel of Fortune announced today that a broadly popular celebrity -- in this case Ryan Seacrest -- will take over as host of the storied game show when current host Pat Sajak steps down at the end of next season. Seacrest, an entertainment industry Jack of all trades, has a decades-long career with roles that include daytime talk show host, competition series host, red carpet interviewer, radio host and New Year's Eve master of ceremonies, as noted by The New York Times, who first reported Seacrest's next gig.

He will take over from Sajak in 2024. Sajak and his cohost Vanna White have been with the series since the early 1980s, with former Los Angeles weatherman Sajak taking over from original series host Chuck Woolery in 1981, and White joining in 1982.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in a statement posted to social media (you can see it below). "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Seacrest added in his statement that one of his first jobs was hosting a game show called Click, and that he can't wait to bring that hosting experience full circle on the biggest possible stage. He also suggested that there are no plans for White to step aside, saying that he "can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White."

After the disastrous succession at Jeopardy!, it's telling that Wheel of Fortune is getting a replacement announcement so fast -- and that they aren't entertaining other ideas, even from A-listers like Whoopi Goldberg, who recently expressed interest in the job.

This is a developing story.