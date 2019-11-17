When Does Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 2 Air?

After quite a long wait, the beloved animated series Rick and Morty finally returned for its fourth season last week. The first episode of the new season saw some brand new aliens, gizmos, and trinkets as well as hilarious alternate universes. The next episode of the series will air tonight, November 17th, at 11:30 PM ET on Adult Swim. The episode is titled, “The Old Man and the Seat,” which is a parody of the Ernest Hemingway novel, and follows Rick as he “contemplates retirement” and “takes a back season to let Morty live his own adventures.” Adult Swim released a clip from the episode titled “Rick’s Intern,” which you can watch above. The episode features a new intern, Glootie, who is voiced by Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi, who is no stranger to voice acting. He also lends his talents to Korg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and IG-11 in Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

According to Heavy.com, the official description for the new episode is simply, “We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.” There are many different ways you can view the new episode in addition to its live airing on Adult Swim. You can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV, which have free trials if you’re looking for an excuse to test out some services. You can also view the episode on the Adult Swim app if you have a cable login.

During the new episode, Waititi will also be joined by Jurassic Park alum Sam Neill as well as Billions‘ Paul Giamatti and legendary actress Kathleen Turner. Over the summer, show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland were interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and talked about the episode.

“Is Sam Neill riffing off Event Horizon, Jurassic Park, or neither?,” EW asked.

“Neither. He’s from the same species as Taika’s character, and we wanted a Kiwi flavor to their species,” Roiland replied.

Fans were surprised when Roiland and Harmon confirmed the length of the new season would be ten episodes. The duo talked about how work has already started on the show’s fifth season. Rick and Morty got a very lengthy seven-season renewal in May of 2018, which means 70 new episodes are coming at some point.

“This new season will be 10,” Roiland began. “We’re rolling right into the next batch. The plan has always been to get them out quicker.”

The next episode of Rick and Morty will air tonight, November 17th, at 11:30 pm ET on Adult Swim.