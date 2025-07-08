One of the ’90s’ Weirdest Cartoons Is Getting a Reboot (& There’s a TMNT Connection)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles inspired a litany of similar anthropomorphized animal hero TV shows like Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, Biker Mice from Mars, Street Sharks, and Extreme Dinosaurs. But only of those rad cartoons has a connection to TMNT: Mirage Studios artist, inker, and toy designer Ryan Brown, the creator of Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa. The 1992 ABC Saturday moo-rning cartoon — about the cowboy cows of a mutant mesa created by the Great Comet in the Wild West of 1870 — are wrangling up a reboot.

The Nacelle Company — which ComicBook exclusively reported acquired the rights to Brown’s Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa in 2023 — is moo-ving forward with the revival of the animated series as part of the NacelleVerse. Founded by Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us creator and director Brian Volk-Weiss, the company’s NacelleVerse has already resurrected the likes of Robo Force, Biker Mice from Mars, and the toy-based Barnyard Commandos.

“C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa is a timeless property that has stuck with fans for over 30 years, and we’re thrilled that we’re reintroducing it to a new generation in a big way,” Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company, told Variety. “This relaunch is everything we love — imaginative, nostalgic, and full of heart — and it’s a key piece of what we’re building with the NacelleVerse.”

Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa aired 26 episodes over two seasons on ABC from 1992 to 1993. The titular, horse-riding law cows — Marshal Moo Montana, the Cowlorado Kid, and Dakota Kid — were a different breed of riding, roping, brave heroes not unlike the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ heroes in a half-shell.

According to Variety, the eight-episode Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa reboot will return to CowTown with the likes of saloon owner Lily Bovine, rancher Cowlamity Kate Cudster, and “calf-pint” Cody Calf. In addition to the animated revival, Nacelle and Oni Press will launch C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa: Origins, a four-issue comic book mini-series. The prequel will reveal “how the C.O.W.-Boys first teamed up after a mysterious Great Comet ‘cow-metized’ the Western plains.”

Fans can mosey their way to Nacelle’s Booth #2547 at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 for limited-edition giveaways as well as a sneak peek at early prototypes of the new C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa action figures alongside art from the show and comic book.

Brown, who also co-plotted issues of the Archie comic book Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures, created Mutanimals Man Ray and Mondo as well as Playmates Toys figures like the crafty crook cat Scratch, mini-mammoth elephant Doctor El, the Mountie Monty Moose, camel captain Sandstorm, the jumpshot jammin’ giraffe Halfcourt, and the maned mutant King Lionheart. Archie also published a three-issue Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa comic book based on Brown’s animated series between 1992 and 1993.