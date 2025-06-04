An Iconic ’90s Franchise Makes a Surprising Return After More Than 20 Years

Are you ready for things to get a little more jawsome? The ’90s were an interesting time for kids, with a plethora of cartoon shows and toys commanding your attention. A forgotten gem from the ’90s was the Street Sharks animated series, featuring the four Bolton brothers — the half-shark, half-human heroes and crime fighters. Street Sharks joined the likes of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Biker Mice From Mars, and Battletoads as a collection of mutated do-gooders that transitioned from animated series to toys and other outlets. After some time away from the limelight, Street Sharks returns in a new comic book series.

Mattel and IDW Publishing announced the release of Street Sharks #1, hitting comic book stores in September. The five-issue series is written by Stephanie Williams (Nubia and the Amazons) with art by Ariel Medel (TMNT vs Street Fighter). It’s the first new release in over 20 years. Based on the classic animated series that debuted in 1994, the upcoming comics will thrill readers as the Sharks protect Fission City from a range of gene-slammed threats, including super-strong and monstrous lobsters and squids, and diabolical mad scientists that transform into vicious piranha monsters. The comic will deliver on everything fans loved from the hit show and the tone of its era, from the Sharks riding cool motorcycles to eating a lot of burgers and metal while swimming through the city’s concrete to take down the bad guys.

“Celebrating over 30 years of the animated series, Street Sharks has become a cult-favorite and fans have been chomping at the bit to see more of the crime-fighting brothers Ripster, Jab, Streex, and Big Slammu,” said Ryan Ferguson, Global Head of Publishing at Mattel. “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of this franchise and dive deeper into the waters with IDW to extend the world of Street Sharks through new comic books.”

Cover A by Philip Murphy

Cover C by Elizabeth Beals

“True partnerships are founded on truth, communication, and flexibility,” said David Jonas, CEO of IDW Media Holdings. “We are pleased that in the spirit of win-win partnership, IDW and Mattel have crystallized our focus to properties IDW is uniquely positioned — creatively and organizationally — to produce, distribute, and ultimately to delight fans of these iconic franchises.”

“It is so exciting to introduce a new generation of fans to the Street Sharks,” commented series editor Nicolas Niño. “The Sharks epitomize ’90s adolescent X-treme sensibilities and that makes them translate so naturally to comics. Stephanie and Ariel are putting together a series that serves a beautiful love letter to the original cartoon that old fans and new are sure to adore.”

Variant RI 1:50 by Khary Randolph

Variant RI 1:25 by Kevin Anthony Catalan

There’s been a recent revival trend of beloved animated properties. Last week, AHOY Comics announced a Toxic Crusaders series, Tatsunoko Production and Mad Cave Studios are working on more Speed Racer content, and Mad Cave is also delivering Gatchaman for fans. And of course, IDW has relaunched Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with writer Jason Aaron and a bevy of all-star artists.

