Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa Returning Thanks to The Nacelle Company (Exclusive)

After reviving the likes of Robo Force and Biker Mice from Mars, ComicBook.com can exclusively confirm that The Nacelle Company has found its latest property ripe for a reboot, Ryan Brown's Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa. The classic series was originally created by comic book artist Ryan Brown and ran for 26 episodes back in 1992. With their acquisition of the property, Nacelle will produce a new animated series for Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa along with new merch and a new line of action figures.

"The feeling of speaking to someone who's name I saw on the TV almost every day as a kid, let alone doing a deal with him, is one of the greatest parts of my job. Ryan Brown is a creative genius, and a special man, and we're honored he trusted us with Moo Mesa," Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss said in a statement.

"I am extremely lucky and incredibly honored to have the Nacelle Company want to continue the adventures of my Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa," added creator, Ryan Brown. "So very excited to see what Brian and his team have in store for the future of Marshal Moo Montana and the C.O.W.-Boys up on Moo Mesa! Whatever it may be, I know the franchise is in expert hands. I can't wait!"

(Photo: Nacelle)

What is Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa?

For those unaware of the Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, Nacelle describes it as follows: "As the story goes, an irradiated comet struck the late 19th century Western plains creating a miles high mesa shrouded in clouds. Everything trapped on top of the mesa was "cow-metized" by the light from the "cow-met" and "evolved" into a "bovipomorphic" state. Inspired by old tales of the Wild West, this new bovine community developed to the point where they emulated that era's way of life, including the requisite ruffians and corrupt sheriffs. The lawbreakers were too much for the corrupt regulators of Cowtown (namely Mayor Oscar Bulloney and Sheriff Terrorbull) to handle by themselves. Helping them out, whether they wanted it or not, were a group of peacekeepers known as C.O.W.-Boys (the C.O.W. part is short for "Code Of the West"). Led by Marshal Moo Montana, the C.O.W.-Boys also included the Dakota Dude and the Cowlorado Kid. Marshal Moo Montana and his deputies had their hands full with various ruffians and outlaw gangs that plagued the otherwise peaceful town."

What properties is The Nacelle Company working on?

After making a name for themselves with hit Netflix series The Toys That Made Us and its spinoff The Movies That Made Us, Nacelle has begun to assemble a regular Infinity Gauntlet of classic properties that are primed for a revival. Confirmed properties that Nacelle has picked up, with an toward new toys and maybe new cartoons, include Robo Force, Sectaurs, Biker Mice from Mars, The Great Garloo, and Power Lords. Nacelle is currently working on Robo Force: The Animated Series, and are working alongside Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort and Fubo for the new Biker Mice from Mars animated series.