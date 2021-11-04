William Lucking, Sons Of Anarchy And Star Trek Actor, Dies At 80

William Lucking, a character actor best known for playing the role of Sons of Anarchy member “Piney” on the hit FX TV series among other roles, has passed away. Deadline brings word of Lucking’s death, citing confirmation from his representation. The actor died in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, October 18. In a statement his wife Sigrid Lucking wrote: “Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry.”

Born June 17, 1941, in Michigan, Lucking graduated from UCLA with a degree in literature before moving his talents to the stage and then screen. His career in television began in the 1960s when he made guest appearances on TV shows including Ironside, Mission: Impossible, Lancer, The Virginian, The Partridge Family, and Bonanza. His tough guy image on screen would also land him on the big screen including The Magnificent Seven Ride, the final entry in the western series; and later movies including Erin Brockovich, Red Dragon, The Rundown, and Contraband.

Lucking primarily worked in television however with a staggering 150+ credits including a three episode arc on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as Furel. His other appearances included the original Kung Fu, The Incredible Hulk, Dallas, M*A*S*H, The A-Team, T.J. Hooker, Magnum, P.I., The X-Files, and multiple episodes of Murder, She Wrote.

Current TV watches perhaps best recognize Lucking for his role as Piney in Sons of Anarchy, playing one of the “elder statesmen” of the outlaw motorcycle club (sporting one of their signature “First 9” patches) and the father to Ryan Hurst’s character “Opie.” Despite maintaining a part in the club, Piney’s health in the series had deteriorated resulting in him seldom actually riding a motorcycle on the series and primarily getting around in his trademark van. The character became a fan favorite for the seasons that he was involved but ultimately was killed in the fourth season as the many treacherous deeds that embroiled the titular group continued to boil over.

Lucking is survived by his wife Sigrid and two daughters with families, Marjet Lucking and Juliana Ryan. Our sympathies go out to them during this time.

(Cover Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)