Willow: Tony Revolori and Ellie Bamber Open Up About Episode 7's Sweet Graylora Moment

Willow is seven episodes deep on Disney+, and the new Lucasfilm series has some fan-favorite ships to fall in love with. In addition to Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman), there's also a classic love triangle between Airk (Dempsey Bryk), Graydon (Tony Revolori), and Elora (Ellie Bamber). In the first episode of the series, Elora and Airk have a serious romance going and she sets off to join the party to rescue him after he's kidnapped. However, she has become quite close with Graydon throughout the season, and he confessed his feelings for her in the newest episode. Revolori and Bamber recently spoke with SyFy about "Graylora" and how Graydon doesn't expect her to return his feelings.

"It was one of the scenes that I loved more than anything," Revolori explained. "To be honest, I think what I love more than anything about the scene is I was allowed to play it in a very realistic and understated way, which was in a very healthy way, I think. Even nowadays, where I would hope if I ever felt that way or someone felt that way about me, they would not put this pressure on you and just be like, 'I need to say this for my own mental health, for my own sake. I'm not expecting anything back.' It was really, really liberating to not need it to be any bigger than it actually was. It's an emotional moment for Graydon. Elora is first person he's really loved ever, among even his family members minus maybe his brother, so it's a very important thing. But kudos to the writers and Jon for creating a scene that I absolutely loved playing with."

Bamber explained, "Elora, by that point, she is so focused on the battle that she is going to face and the darkness that she's going to face. She has gone on such a crazy journey of understanding who she is, like accepting that, and then having to deal with that. I think that she's incredibly focused and love isn't something that is particularly on her mind at that point, or something that she could really totally digest because she's just focused with the task at hand and really kind of zoning in."

How Does Dempsey Bryk Feel About Graylora?

During the Willow premiere, ComicBook.com caught up with Bryk and we admitted we were Team Graydon and asked the actor to convince us to switch to Tem Airk.

"Oh God, I totally get it. But I'm so bad at this. I'm in my mind I'm like, 'Graydon's a good guy.' I don't know... Whoever she likes. I really don't ... I don't want to fight. I don't want... there's too much fighting these days." When asked if we should be worried about Airk in the finale, Bryk wasn't giving anything away. "Oh, I don't even know. I never got the script for eight, to be honest. So I'm waiting on the edge of my seat."

The finale of Willow will drop on Disney+ on January 11th.