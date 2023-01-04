Willow Star Clarifies Romantic Timeline Between Kit and Jade

The first season of Willow is coming to an end next week, and fans of the series are eager to see where the characters will end up. The Disney+ series has a couple of great romances to root for, including Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Jade (Erin Kellyman). The duo kissed within the first 20 minutes of the first episode, which delighted fans who aren't used to seeing queer representation so openly from Lucasfilm. Kit and Ruby are best friends and they expressed their romantic love for each other in the show's fifth episode, but some have wondered if that original kiss was their first. Cruz recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and clarified Kit and Jade's romantic timeline.

"Erin and I decided something other than that," Cruz explained when asked if Kit and Jade had been seeing each other prior to the first episode. "They've grown up in this bubble their whole life, and they've found a safe space in each other. They both feel misplaced and misunderstood, and they've definitely grown up loving each other whether they understand that or not. So when Kit decides to run away, they silently know how the other one is feeling. I don't know how Erin feels about it for Jade, but I don't think that was the first time Kit snuck into her room. But I do think it's the first time that they kissed. That was a solidifying moment for Kit because she knew she was either going to have to marry someone else who she doesn't love or run away and never see the person she does love, again. So that was her acting on an impulse that she's had over and over again, but never acted on until then."

What Has Erin Kellyman Said About Kit and Jade?

"I think it's so beautifully written," Kellman previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's been so beautifully created. It's not a story where they're worried about being gay. It's not a story where they're hyper-sexualized. It's just two people being in love. The gender is secondary. They're just in love with each other. I think it's really beautiful and also needed. I think for anybody that is struggling with realizing that they're gay, or knows somebody that's realizing that they're gay, having this normalized representation is just so important."

She added, "It feels like I'm healing my inner child. Having not seen these shows when I was younger, now being able to be the representation that I didn't have is something that is so peaceful. There's something so peaceful about it, something so reassuring and calming. I know that if I saw this when I was a kid, I would have been completely in love with Kit and Jade, and I would have felt a lot less isolated and scared and weird. So, it's just really beautiful to be able to do that now."

The first seven episodes of Willow are now streaming on Disney+.