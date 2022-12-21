Willow's Adwoa Aboah Shares Touching Story About Meeting Erin Kellyman (Exclusive)

The fifth episode of Willow dropped on Disney+ today and it featured the return of a fan-favorite character from the original film as well as some exciting newcomers. One such franchise first-timer is Adwoa Aboah, a fashion model who recently started acting in big projects like Willow. Aboah plays Scorpia, a Bone Reaver who has a special connection to Erin Kellyman's Jade. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The new episode, "Wildwood," reveals that Scorpia and Jade are actually sisters which isn't too surprising considering how much the actors look alike. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Aboah at the Willow premiere and she shared a touching story about meeting Kellyman.

"[Erin] actually told this story to me, but when it got announced that I was going to play her sister, my first day in Wales, she sat me down and she told me this story .... Years and years and years ago with her mom, she moved through an airport and she saw a photo of me and she was like, 'Oh my God, this is the first time I've seen someone who looks like me.' Because we do look so alike." She continued, "Cut to however many years later, ten, eight... And I'm playing her sister. I mean, what more could you really ask for? I spent my whole childhood looking at imagery, trying to find myself in it, and I think this TV show is very reflective of what we all need, what some young person needs when they switch on the TV. Do you know what I mean?"

How Did Adwoa Aboah Feel About Joining Willow?

"I mean, challenging. I don't know if you've seen the fight scenes and everything like that. I'm so new to this," Aboah shared with ComicBook.com. "This is my second big thing, and it's like you're on location. We're in the middle of Wales. The cast had been filming for a lot longer than I had, and I was stepping into something that I'd been filming already. They'd done stunt training, all sorts of things, and I think, I definitely, to a certain extent, felt a little bit out of my element. But everyone was so welcoming ... It was definitely challenging. Someone asked me the other day what I could take away from this experience, and I think how lucky really to have been able to be part of something that is so challenging. Some people spend their whole life doing the same thing and that's completely fine, but I feel like I was really thrown in the deep end and I really love that. I came out the other end, and I'm here today."

