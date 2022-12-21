Willow: Kevin Pollak Teases Another Return After Episode 5 (Exclusive)

The fifth episode of Willow is now streaming on Disney+ and it features the long-awaited return of Kevin Pollak as Rool the Brownie, the character he originated in the 1988 fantasy film. In a very delightful scene, Willow (Warwick Davis) catches up with Rool and invites him to join in on the party's quest. However, Rool says he left his days of adventure behind him and he just wants to continue his life of domesticity. At the Willow premiere, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Pollak and we expressed our disappointment that he was only in one episode, but the actor teased that he could be returning in the finale.

When asked if Rool being in more of Willow was ever discussed, Pollak teased, "Well, I can't talk about the future." This certainly isn't a confirmation that we will be seeing Rool again, but it was enough of a tease to get us hopeful for at least one more appearance from the actor.

How Did Kevin Pollak's Willow Cameo Happen?

When ComicBook.com asked how Pollak's appearance in the Willow series came about, he replied, "Well, I get an email after 34 years that I wasn't expecting. And then to get on a Zoom with Jon Kasdan and have him explain just what the hell he was thinking. And his enthusiasm and love for the movie was pretty amazing and heartwarming. I mean, honestly, this kid was obsessed with this movie." Pollak then reflected on the original movie: "Just joyful and magical and a high-level caliber and pedigree of filmmakers and George Lucas and Ron Howard. And the special effects team out at Lucas Ranch was real state-of-the-art and their state-of-the-art once again in the series. So that's my memory. And also when my dad met George Lucas, he said... well, shaking his hand, 'I really loved ET.' And to George's credit, George said, 'Oh, me too.'"

We also spoke with ILM's Rob Bredow who talked to us about Pollak's return.

"Oh, I mean, Kevin is just such an amazing actor and brings so much. And then he and Warwick working together. So I mean, we had the amazing fortune of having Kevin come in on the days when Warwick was doing his part, right? Because you have to shoot them separately. But Kevin would be standing behind Warwick just off-set, doing all the lines, improvising with him, bringing what he brings to the plate, right? And improvising. Warwick, like halfway through, there's a joke in that scene that Warwick improvised on the moment that made it in the cut."

The fifth episode of Willow is now streaming on Disney+.