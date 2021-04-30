Wipeout Returns With New Trailer Featuring John Cena and Nicole Byer

Wipeout is back on TBS tonight and the company put out a new trailer for the premiere. Fans who loved the show when it first aired are ready for some more aquatic shenanigans with new hosts WWE legend John Cena and Nicole Byer from Netflix’s Nailed It. Competitors are still trying to navigate tricky obstacle courses and do battle with wild obstacles. However this time, Cena and Byer will be offering both encouragements and laughs from a box right up near the action. The pair showcases some early chemistry when the cameras began rolling. There’s a $25,000 prize if the contestants can make it all the way to the end. But, anyone who has ever seen Wipeout knows that’s easier said than done. (Let’s be honest, the spills are some of the best parts…) Check out the trailer up above.

Wipeout creator Matt Kunitz also shared how he felt about bringing back a modern game show favorite on TBS.

“Our marching orders were to make it bigger, bolder, edgier,” Kunitz told Variety. “Bigger and bolder, that’s easy. That’s the design of the course, which had to be more competitive and more athletic. And edgier, that really is about our hosts. I always felt that this show was going to come back, that it was just a timing thing. I think America is ready to just have a just a silly, fun show that you don’t have to think too hard to enjoy and the whole family can get together and laugh.”

“It took us a while to dial in how far we could take it,” TBS’s head of unscripted Corie Henson added. “But John Cena plays an amazing straight man to her sort of bad girl, and she does it all with such an innocence in her delivery.”

TBS included a description tonight:

“Hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer, with Camille Kostek serving as field host, the all-new season of Wipeout will feature twists and new elements that will push contestants’ athleticism and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand $25,000 cash prize -- all while delivering some wild and hilarious epic fails. Each game is three rounds with each round featuring a jaw-dropping, multi-stage obstacle course with numerous strategy and decision points designed to further challenge the stamina of the competitors and delivering hilarious and surprising wipeouts.”

Will you be watching the Wipeout reboot? Let us know down in the comments!