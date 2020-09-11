John Cena Announces He's Hosting Wipeout and Reveals Ripped New Look With Goatee

✖

The beloved obstacle course series known as Wipeout is returning to television in the near future, with TBS set to air a revival of the project with new obstacles and a new duo of hosts. WWE Superstar John Cena and Emmy-nominated comedian Nicole Byer will be taking over as hosts of the Wipeout revival, with Camille Kostek working in the field for the show. After WarnerMedia announced the series on Thursday, Cena took to social media with a new look, and a hilarious introduction for his upcoming hosting gig.

Cena shared a video of himself, sporting a goatee, preparing to lift something incredibly heavy. The object in question, however, turns out to be nothing more than an exercise ball from Wipeout, typically used to strike competitors as they try to complete the course.

This is going to be wild! The new host of @Wipeout on @tbsnetwork is... pic.twitter.com/4U8BDkXU5F — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 10, 2020

“I couldn’t be more excited for what’s in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants.” said Cena. “The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast paced, physical FUN! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This’ll be a hosting experience unlike anything I’ve ever done! I can’t wait to get started in rooting for our contestants!”

“Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs,” added Byer, “and there’s nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. Wipeout is truly insane, and I’m tickled to be a part of this beloved show’s comeback.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have John, Nicole and Camille take charge of this outrageously unpredictable, family-friendly competition series, said Matt Kunitz, Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer of Wipeout. “Having a sports titan and movie star next to an Emmy-nominated comedy star, alongside a seasoned co-host, they’ll complement one another with their own fantastic qualities and humor while livening the already extreme setting of Wipeout.”

“Wipeout has always delivered a great deal of light and laughter in dark times - whether that was in 2008 when it first premiered in the midst of a massive recession or now again, in 2020,” said Corie Henson, EVP, Head of Unscripted for TNT, TBS and truTV. “This is one show that brings people together - regardless of age, race or politics. With megastar John Cena and hilarious Emmy nominee Nicole Byer, and with the help of rising star, Camille Kostek, as our host in the field, Wipeout is going to be bigger, badder and ballsier than ever before.”

