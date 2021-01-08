Go Big Show: TBS Hypes Up Viewers For Snoop Dogg’s Premiere

Snoop Dogg is bringing out the Go Big Show on TBS and viewers are stoked to see what TBS has planned for tonight. The network has been showing off the talent competition during commercial breaks for All Elite Wrestling weekly. They’re promising an entirely different spin on shows where people show off what they can do for a nationwide audience. Snoop is a central personality, so of course, they’re focused on him and Cody Rhodes at every turn of the process. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal even decided to chime in on what they were building over on TBS. There’s a $100,000 cash prize for the finale and winning the entire thing, so many will be tuned in to see what all the fuss is all about. Unlike some other talent-based programming, the stunts seem to have been ratcheted up to 11 for the Go Big Show. Check out the short clip of tonight’s action on TBS.

TBS describes the Go Big Show below:

The competition show you've been waiting for is finally here. 😏 #GoBigShow premieres TONIGHT at 9/8c on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/3TM8FIvo45 — Go Big Show (@GoBigShowTBS) January 7, 2021

“’Go-Big Show’ is the most extreme talent show ever that will bring you to the edge of your seat. With jaw-dropping acts so big only a coliseum could hold them, the series spotlights everything from giant ramp jumpers, horse trick riders and incredible feats of strength to alligator and rattlesnake wrestlers, stunt archers and world-record holders.”

“The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize or go home. Bert Kreischer hosts “Go-Big Show” with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW's Cody Rhodes. In consultation with local authorities, the unions and medical experts, the series was produced at the Macon Coliseum, where contenders and staff operated under strict Covid-19 safety protocols and isolated together for the duration of production.”

Go-Big Show will air on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT beginning January 7 on TBS.

What are you looking forward to seeing tonight? Let us know down in the comments!