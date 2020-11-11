The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Gets New Trailer

While some Disney fans might be looking forward to new projects from the studio's somewhat recently acquired properties, such as the latest from Star Wars or Marvel, other fans are looking forward to how the studio will be honoring its most iconic characters, which is exactly what the studio is doing with the new series of shorts The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. The new series will revive its most famous character, alongside Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy for exciting and hilarious adventures. Check out the all-new trailer for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse above and see the new shorts on Disney+ on November 18th, which just so happen to be Mickey's birthday.

In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music, and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Marked by a contemporary art style that harkens back to Mickey's 1928 beginnings, the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts premiered on Disney Channel in 2013 and ran for five seasons, consisting of a total of 96 episodes, and garnered seven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards and 21 Annie Awards. The shorts inspired a global line of consumer products, toys and clothing as well as the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, the first ride-through attraction in Disney history starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. All five seasons of the shorts are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The upcoming premiere is just the beginning for Mickey, as two new shorts will debut on Disney+ every Friday beginning on November 27th, ultimately releasing 10 shorts this year. In the summer of 2021, 10 more shorts will land on the service.

Check out the series premiere of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse on Disney+ on November 18th.

