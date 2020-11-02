Disney+ Debuts New Art for New Mickey Mouse Series

✖

Disney Television Animation has released the first poster for the new Mickey Mouse animated series headed to Disney+, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. The show is the successor to the recent Mickey Mouse shorts series. Paul Rudish, who executive produced and directed the Mickey Mouse series, is returning as an executive producer and supervising director on the new show. The voice cast of Mickey Mouse is also returning, except for the late Russi Taylor, who voiced Minnie Mouse. Kaitlyn Robrock, who provided the voice of Minnie Mouse in Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, will take over the role. The new poster shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck driving down a street in a classic car.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is from the same team that created Disney Channel's Emmy Award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts and is the first original Mickey Mouse series for Disney+. The show will debut on Mickey's birthday, Wednesday, November 18th. After that, two new shorts will debut every Friday starting November 27th. A total of 10 new shorts will debut in 2020, with 10 more planned for the summer of 2021.

According to the synopsis for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, "it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

"Marked by a contemporary art style that harkens back to Mickey's 1928 beginnings, the Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts premiered on Disney Channel in 2013 and ran for five seasons, consisting of a total of 96 episodes, and garnered seven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards and 21 Annie Awards. The shorts inspired a global line of consumer products, toys and clothing as well as the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, the first ride-through attraction in Disney history starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. All five seasons of the shorts are currently available to stream on Disney+."

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse debuts its first episodes on November 18th on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

