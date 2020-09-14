New Mickey Mouse Animated Series Coming to Disney+

✖

The Mouse that started it all is getting some new cartoons on Disney+ later this year! On Monday, Disney announced that a new series of animated shorts starring the one and only Mickey Mouse would be arriving on the popular streaming service in November, on the day of the iconic character's birthday. Wednesday, November 18th will see the premiere of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, developed by the same Emmy-winning team that created Disney Channel's Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts.

That first day will see the arrival of the first two shorts in the series on Disney+. Nine days later, on November 27th, two additional shorts will be released. New shorts will be released on Fridays, with 10 total shorts slated to arrive in 2020. There will be 10 additional shorts released next summer.

The previous Mickey Mouse cartoon series kicked off on Disney Channel in 2013 and aired 96 episodes over the course of five seasons. The series won seven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and 21 Annie Awards. All five seasons are currently streaming on Disney+

"In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals — Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto — as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible," reads Disney's description of the series. "each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters."

The Mickey Mouse cartoon series actually provided the inspiration for a new attraction at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. The ride opened up earlier this year in the model Chinese Theater, the former home of The Great Movie Ride.

