WWE Crowns New NXT Women’s North American Champion at Stand & Deliver, and It’s About Time

Play video

One of the most promising matches on the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver card was unquestionably the Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship, and it more than lived up to the hype. The Women’s North American Championship was surrendered by Stephanie Vaquer after she won the NXT Women’s Championship, and at Stand & Deliver it was Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Thea Hail, and Izzie Dame battling for the chance to become the new Champion. After a host of insane moments, Zaria and Ruca would meet at the top of the ladder and have to fight each other, and after one of the most impressive sequences to get to the top of the ladder, it was Sol Ruca standing tall as the brand new NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect from this lineup, there were some truly amazing moments throughout the match, like when Izzi Dame delivered a code breaker off the top rope or when Zaria hit two spears and knocked people out of their boots in the process. Seriously though, there was some real Bron Breakker energy there, and it was great.

Play video

Kelani Jordan had a series of big moments all on her own, though some of them were brutal. That includes one moment when she went for a splash on Thea Hail on the ladder. While Jordan did connect with it and send Hail to the floor, Jordan also made contact face-first, so it was painful for everyone.

That’s when Zaria and Sol met at the top of the ladder, and throughout the entire match, they had been helping each other against the other competitors. Sol even got in front of a ladder to protect Zaria at one point, but they knew this would have to happen at some point, and with hesitation, they finally started trading punches at the top of the ladder.

Sol got Zaria off the ladder and then got back up and hit a Sol Snatcher on Izzi Dame before hitting another one in the corner. Then she went up top and grabbed the hanging Championship to become the new Women’s North American Champion. You can find the updated results and card for Stand & Deliver below.

Stand & Deliver Card

No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match: Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin def. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence

NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints (C) def. Ethan Page

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (C) def. Fraxiom

NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca def. Zaria, Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Thea Hail

Six-Man Tag Team Match: DarkState def. The D’Angelo Family

NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

What have you thought of Stand & Deliver so far? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!