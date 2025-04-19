WWE NXT Shocks the World with New Tag Team Champions at Stand & Deliver

Play video

After a great opening match between Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, it was time for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships to be defended, and it absolutely delivered. Fraxiom looked to continue their lengthy reign at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, but they would have to get past the fan favorite team of Hank and Tank. Fraxiom showcased their experience as a team throughout the match, but Hank and Tank would continue to weather the storm and the close calls, and suddenly it looked like they might have a chance to take down the Champs. Then, in a thrilling ending sequence, they actually managed to do just that, upsetting the Champions and shocking the world by becoming the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Hank and Tank have continued to evolve as a Tag Team since joining up, and their chemistry as far as personalties and humor quickly made them fan favorites. They had an endearing energy already, but over time they have become a potent one two punch of power and resilience.

That showed itself in a huge way throughout the match, as Hank and Tank would find ways to recover from moments that would have ended other teams. At one point, Hank dove out of the ring through the ropes but missed his target, slamming onto the announce desk. That knocked him out cold for a minute, leaving Tank alone against Frazer and Axiom, and yet when it mattered most, Hank got back up and saved the pin at the moment.

Towards the end of the match, Frazer missed from the top rope as Tank rolled out of the way. Hank got the tag and slammed down Frazer while Tank scouted the threat and dealt with Axiom on the outside. Tank got the tag and they surrounded Frazer, hitting him with the finisher and completing an amazing year-long journey. Hank and Tank even got a show of respect from the Champions, and odds are we will be seeing a rematch between the two. You can check out the updated card and results for Stand & Deliver below.

Stand & Deliver Card

NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints (C) def. Ethan Page

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank Walker and Tank Ledger (C) def. Fraxiom

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The D’Angelo Family vs. DarkState

No. 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade vs. Fatal Influence vs. Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin

NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Zaria vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Thea Hail

NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Stephanie Vaquer (C) vs. Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

