WWE Reveals Full WrestleMania 41 Saturday and Sunday Lineups

It’s been a busy few months for WWE in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, and things have picked up even more in the past few weeks. With the biggest event of the year closing in, WWE lined up the final few matches on tonight’s SmackDown and then revealed the full lineups for Saturday and Sunday, including the main events for each. Tonight’s SmackDown locked the Women’s Tag Team Championships and Sin City Streetfight into place for the event, and now that everything is cemented, it’s looking like WrestleMania 41 could be fantastic when all is said and done. Let’s go through Saturday and Sunday’s lineups and then hit the highlights of each.

SATURDAY

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– WWE Tag Team Championships Match: War Raiders (C) vs. New Day

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (C) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Jey Uso

– MAIN EVENT: Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

SUNDAY

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (C) vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Finn Balor, Dominick Mysterio vs. Penta

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena

Both lineups have their share of big attractions and sure to be match of the night contenders. Saturday’s standouts are LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu, Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair, and the Triple Threat between Punk, Reigns, and Rollins, though any number of others could end up being great. There’s just more story involved with the triple threat, and Fatu is going to be extra amped for his first WrestleMania.

As for Stratton and Flair, while the build has been rocky, to say the least, tonight’s SmackDown got things back on the right track, ditching the microphones and crowd interactions for straight-up brawls and ambushes, and it worked. It will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand on next week’s show since that will be the last show before WrestleMania. Despite the issues in building this rivalry, Flair and Stratton will probably have a great match once they are in the ring.

The standouts on Sunday include Rhodes vs Cena, the triple threat between Sky, Belair, and Ripley, and what is likely the pure chaos of the Fatal 4-Way between Breaker, Balor, Mysterio, and Penta. The Women’s Tag Team match is also sure to be great with the talents involved, as I don’t see Morgan, Rodriguez, Valkyria, and Bayley not having a thrilling match.

The wild cards are Jey Uso vs Gunther and Jade Cargill vs Naomi. Both could be fantastic, but I’m just not as sure if they will live up to their potential as other matches on the card. That said, Naomi’s heel run has been excellent so far, and I don’t see that changing at WrestleMania.

What do you think of the final WrestleMania lineups? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!